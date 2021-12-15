Community Dental Clinic founder stepping down

Martinsville and Henry County adopted a joint resolution Tuesday night recognizing the work of Dr. Mark Crabtree and The Piedmont Virginia Dental Health Foundation in establishing and operating the Community Dental Clinic.

"Dr. Crabtree dedicated thousands of hours, fundraising, and saw to its overall success," said former Mayor Gene Teague. "He has shown a desire to meet this need over the past 15 years. What a special thing we have for a community our size."

Henry County Chairman Jim Adams said a friend of his recently died because of a lack of dental hygiene.

"Those things hit us all personally," said Adams. "This clinic says to all of us that your community loves you enough to do something like this."

Crabtree is turning the operation of the facility he founded over to the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, and the clinic will continue to offer its dental services to nearly 5,000 residents each year as well as provide training for future dentists as it has to over 1,400 students.

"What ya'll do is unbelievable and saved a lot of pain for a lot of people," said Council Member Danny Turner. "Your dental clinic is one of the top positives in Martinsville."

Mayor Kathy Lawson said she remembered well the day the clinic opened in 2006.

"It was a warm day, and the line for those that had registered went all the way down the street," said Lawson.

Crabtree, along with co-founders Dr. Edward Snyder and Ann Huffman, created the clinic to provide dental services to low income and uninsured adults and children.

It has provided over $12.6 million in dental services over the past 16 years and is staffed by local dentists who volunteer their time and fourth-year students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry who live in the area while working at the clinic.

More than 57,000 patients have received dental treatment at the clinic since it opened.

In other matters, council:

Approved a special use permit requested by Smith Wholesale Inc. to allow for the operation of an office and self-storage facility at 204 Broad St.

Recognized the Martinsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority with a proclamation on its 70th anniversary.

Heard a review of the City's FY21 audit from RFC Associates. A representative from the firm told council there were no deficiencies or non-compliance findings in their report.

Approved an appropriation of $272,860 to Martinsville City Schools to cover capital needs and anticipated reductions in state funding. A request for $694,212 was denied, in part, because the full loss had not yet been realized. Mayor Lawson encouraged Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley to request the additional funds at a later date.

Approved the transfer of property related to the Five Points Housing Project from the City of Martinsville to the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

Approved a list of projects for the City's 2022 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy.

Approved the City's proposed 2022 legislative agenda.

Heard a report from City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday regarding redistricting. Monday suggested that council members not participate in an upcoming public hearing, but instead provide written comments.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

