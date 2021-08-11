Congressman Bob Good blasts school mask requirements in Pittsylvania County, calling it 'child abuse'

CHATHAM — Fifth District Congressman Bob Good criticized mask requirements at the Pittsylvania County School Board meeting Tuesday night, calling mandates on K-12 students to wear masks “child abuse.”
“It’s child abuse to require children to wear masks all day, so I would ask you not to do that,” Good, a Republican whose district includes the eastern swathe of Henry County, told school board members.
He also took the opportunity to spread disinformation, claiming that masks have not been shown to make any difference in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“When it comes to masks, it is political theater,” Good said.
But numerous organizations, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University and the American Medical Association, all recommend wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“A cloth mask is intended to trap respiratory droplets that are released when the wearer talks, coughs or sneezes,” according to the Mayo Clinic website. “It also acts as a barrier to protect the wearer from inhaling droplets released by others.”
The most effective cloth masks are made of multiple layers of tightly woven fabric like cotton, according to the Mayo Clinic. A mask with layers will stop more droplets from getting through the mask or escaping from it.
The CDC recommends that Americans, even those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks in indoor public spaces if they live in areas with high or substantial rates of virus transmission. Both Danville and Pittsylvania County fall into the high-risk category.
“The masks serve as another layer of protection against transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant that now accounts for 80% of cases in the U.S.” according to the American Medical Association website.
The CDC also recommends that K-12 teachers, staff and students across the country wear masks this school year, regardless of vaccination status, the AMA pointed out.
“This brings the agency’s recommendations in line with those of the American Academy of Pediatrics,” the AMA website states. “The AMA strongly supports the scientifically-driven changes.”
In response to an email, Good’s press secretary, Mattie Nicholson, sent a list of articles assembled in support of Good’s position on masks. Good earlier this year also called the coronavirus a “phony pandemic” during a public rally.
During the school board meeting, county resident and parent Angela Shifflett spoke out against the school system’s mask requirement for teachers, students and staff in its K-12 schools.
“The majority of the those in our community, those here and those who couldn’t be present, would say that we’re not anti-mask, we are mask-choice,” said Shifflett, who has four children in Pittsylvania County Schools.
She also pointed to language by the CDC — cited in Senate Bill 1303 that was referenced by Gov. Ralph Northam on Aug. 5 — as a reason for the school system not to impose the mask mandate in county schools. The word “recommend” means to advise or suggest a choice, she said.
“The definition alone speaks of choice, not requirement,” she said.
The governor and Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane referred to the bill passed during the General Assembly’s session earlier this year that required in-person learning to be offered, had bipartisan support and is in effect until Aug. 1, 2022, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported last week.
Northam and Lane said if kids are in schools five days a week, the CDC’s guidelines must be followed.
The legislation said in part that school boards are required “to provide such in-person instruction in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies for early childhood care and education programs and elementary and secondary schools to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
Shifflett, during the school board meeting, pointed out that the bill “speaks nothing of masks.”
‘Their choice’
Callands-Gretna resident and high school career coach Jacob Hancock, who is running for the county school board, said students he works with and many teachers and staff do not want to be forced to wear masks.
“They want this to be their choice, or the parents’ choice,” he said.
Hancock also said he has walked the halls of schools and seen “the misery, stress and sadness” in the eyes of students made to wear masks.
Good, during his statements, urged parents always to stay engaged with what is happening with their local school board. He also advocated for cameras in classrooms so parents can see what is happening.
“Parents are the ultimate authority for their schools and their children,” Good said.
School boards should also go against what Richmond or Washington says when it’s wrong, he said.
“When Washington is wrong or when Richmond is wrong, it’s incumbent upon the local school board board to stand in the gap and not pass it on,” Good said.
The Pittsylvania County School Board doesn’t care what a congressman thinks, but they are more concerned about parents’ opinions, he said. If parents attend meetings, stay involved and let their school board know what they think, officials will listen more to them than to Washington or Richmond, Good added.
Response
In response to citizens’ comments, school board chairman Sam Burton said, “I don’t think any of you folks have said much of anything that the board does not agree with.”
However, if a staff member goes against what the Virginia Department of Health says or breaks any laws, that person will be charged and arrested — “not me, not the superintendent,” Burton said.
The school board must abide by what Northam said last week, Burton said.
“Until a judge tells me differently, I have to go by what the governor of the state has said,” Burton said. “He’s got the tax money to do whatever he wants to, and we don’t.”
If the school system doesn’t follow the Virginia Department of Education guidelines, “they can come and take over the school system,” he said, adding that would be a far-fetched scenario.
Board members are sworn to uphold the law of Virginia, he added.
John R. Crane is a reporter for the Register & Bee in Danville. He can be reached at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987.