Could schools rewrite Martinsville's reversion plans?

Attorneys for the city and county presented arguments before a commission-appointed last spring that led to a memorandum of understanding on the major issues of contingency -- such as schools, courts, property and annexation -- and then the City Council and the Board of Supervisors passed a more detailed agreement after closed meetings late last month.

"Basically the city wants a quick decision on the merits of the agreement it has reached with the county," Pritchett said. "The county wants a couple of years to determine how, why, and if it can assume responsibility for governmental functions the city is shedding by reverting to town status."

Pritchett stressed that he was not representing anyone with his action but is doing so purely for his own interests in the matter as a citizen.

"I am suggesting something completely different that was not considered by the city and the county legal counsel when the proposed agreement was prepared for approval ... that the city and county, as separate units of government, cannot abolish a third unit of local government, in this case the city school board, and take its property to balance the costs of a municipal reversion affecting the first two," Pritchett said. "Abolition of the city school board and its school division is an unconstitutional act.