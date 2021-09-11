Could schools rewrite Martinsville's reversion plans?

Martinsville and Henry County do not have the authority to abolish Martinsville City Public Schools and are in violation of state law by proposing to do so in a voluntary settlement agreement relating to Martinsville reverting from a city to a town in Henry County.
That is the stark statement made by Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett at a public hearing held Wednesday night in Martinsville by the Commission on Local Governments.
Pritchett is not only Martinsville's circuit court clerk for the past 36 years, but he is also a licensed attorney in active status with the Virginia State Bar.
Pritchett said his filing is now the property of the COLG and declined to provide the Bulletin a copy, deferring the request to Local Government Policy Administrator J. David Conmy, who did not respond.
But Pritchett described the legal issues he has filed as "quite extensive" and elaborated on what they contained.
"This municipal reversion case is unique, and no COLG board has seen anything like this," Pritchett said. "The commission will need to carefully construe this reversion agreement before, or if, it submits anything to the special court."
The special court is a 3-judge panel that now awaits the recommendation from the COLG on Martinsville's request to revert to a town.
Attorneys for the city and county presented arguments before a commission-appointed last spring that led to a memorandum of understanding on the major issues of contingency -- such as schools, courts, property and annexation -- and then the City Council and the Board of Supervisors passed a more detailed agreement after closed meetings late last month.
"Basically the city wants a quick decision on the merits of the agreement it has reached with the county," Pritchett said. "The county wants a couple of years to determine how, why, and if it can assume responsibility for governmental functions the city is shedding by reverting to town status."
Pritchett stressed that he was not representing anyone with his action but is doing so purely for his own interests in the matter as a citizen.
"I am suggesting something completely different that was not considered by the city and the county legal counsel when the proposed agreement was prepared for approval ... that the city and county, as separate units of government, cannot abolish a third unit of local government, in this case the city school board, and take its property to balance the costs of a municipal reversion affecting the first two," Pritchett said. "Abolition of the city school board and its school division is an unconstitutional act.
"The city and county exceeded their municipal powers by agreeing to commit an act they are not authorized to do in violation of Virginia's Dillon Rule."
The Dillon Rule has been in effect in Virginia since 1896 and limits the authority of local governments to the extent that even small-scale decisions made by local jurisdictions frequently require the approval of the General Assembly.
"Any contract that which exercises municipal authority in violation of the Dillon Rule is therefore also void as a matter of law," Pritchett said.
The reversion statutes of Virginia call for the abolishment of constitutional offices and what occurs with city elected officials and employees and courts, but says nothing about the school system.
The Dillon Rule would suggest if current state law does not address an issue, then a local government may not assume it has the authority to act upon it and would need approval through the General Assembly in order to have the proper legal authority.
School boards not included
In the evening of Aug. 24, after supervisors and City Council separately approved a voluntary settlement agreement, Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard issued a statement:
"I was just made aware of the voluntary settlement agreement approved by the City of Martinsville this evening. The Martinsville City School Board is not a party to that agreement and has not received an approved copy of this agreement.
"My priority is to ensure that the needs of our students and staff continue to be met in accordance with our legal obligations as a public body."
The following week and leading up to the oral presentations and public hearing on reversion, there was evidence the Martinsville City School Board might be considering taking action to stop or stall the merger of the school districts. They called a closed session meeting "for discussion and consultation with legal counsel and briefings by staff members, attorney or consultants pertaining to actual or probable litigation," the agenda stated.
The speculation was based in-part on Dillard's statement and a copy of Virginia code section 22.1-25 provided to several members of City Council, which reads:
"No school division shall be divided or consolidated without the consent of the school board thereof and the governing body of the county or city affected or, if a town comprises the school division, of the town council."
Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley declined to comment on possible action by the school board and referred the Bulletin's request to Dillard.
Dillard promised to comment before and after the meeting but did neither, and no action was taken at the conclusion of the meeting.
During testimony before the commission on Wednesday, Henry County Public Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer described a working relationship with city schools that is less than urgent, with gaps in the information about students and facilities that HCPS requested being supplied.
"We have not been offered anything in depth," she said.
Delay the process?
All council members were asked for a response to the possibility of the school board's having legal recourse against the city, and the only one to respond was council's newest member, Tammy Pearson.
"I am concerned about this statute as well as the ownership of the school buildings," Pearson said, referring to school property that the city would give to the county. "It is my understanding all cities that reverted to towns already had consolidated schools, some level of consolidation or joint services.
"In addition, there is clearly a conflict between statutes because the reversion statute doesn't address any kind of school merger resulting from the reversion process."
Pearson said she had come to the conclusion any school merger must be accomplished through "specific processes outlined in the education statutes or the financial assumptions in the reversion study are seriously flawed."
"This brings about critical components, especially the education of our city's children that, in my opinion, should be resolved before we continue to move forward," Pearson said. "I am not saying I am against reversion. Instead I want all matters to be fully resolved, vetted and confirmed with all interested parties, especially the public and school board before reversion takes place.
"I do not want to continue with unresolved conflicts and issues with our own city schools and citizens."
Pearson said the process should be delayed in order to create a more comprehensive and transparent approach.
"All of this is something that should not be taken lightly and should not be rushed," Pearson said.
No other council members responded to a request for comment, and all were specifically told in a confidential email from Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday not to speak to the Bulletin reporter requesting a response.
Monday, who also serves as the city's open records officer under the Federal Freedom of Information Act, frequently excludes requested material under the FOIA by asserting attorney-client privilege.
A comparison
A mounting legal concern about merging school systems could be problematic if reversion is to be effective on reversion July 1, 2022, as requested by the city.
That is also the date Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington Public Schools will merge.
Their process took two years even though the combined systems will only be slightly larger than the Martinsville City School System is now and includes only six school buildings.
The two localities approved the merger in September after forming a joint committee in 2019 to study consolidation.
Part of the study also included public input and polls to gauge public support, and officials found that as the public understood more of what would happen, the more support there was for consolidation.
Ironically, Stephen Piepgrass of the Richmond law firm Troutman Pepper, who represents Martinsville in its pursuit of reversion, also served as legal counsel in the Alleghany-Covington school consolidation.
In January Piepgrass was quoted as saying the merger "could pave the way for other divisions interested in consolidation."
Even back in December 2019, the month City Council voted to pursue reversion, Martinsville and Henry County appeared in the minutes of the Alleghany-Covington Committee on Joint School Services.
Secrecy
Alleghany School Board member Jacob Wright "informed the committee members that Troutman Sanders [now Troutman Pepper] had been in touch with him to see if the members of this committee would be interested in speaking to people from Martinsville/Henry County, as they are in the process of a reversion/merger and would like to seek guidance in those matters," the minutes stated. "Troutman Sanders informed Mr. Wright that members of the Committee on Joint School Services would need to be willing to meet with them and sign a confidentiality waiver."
Waivers are used to keep matters private and out of the public's eye, and it is unknown if anyone from the Committee on Joint School Services in Alleghany County spoke to anyone in Martinsville and Henry County.
Even if they had, Pritchett told the COLG members at the public hearing on reversion last week, there are no examples that exist that may be followed.
"This reversion effort is different from the three previous city reversions," Pritchett said. "In those cases, the school systems were either already merged or involved in joint-service agreements.
"In these three cases they were ready to fully consolidate."
But the situation is different for Martinsville and Henry County, where the districts are independent of each other and share no joint services.
"They are not in negotiations to merge, and publicly, neither favors merger," Pritchett said. "The constant refrain heard from public officials 'we cannot stop reversion' has caused the public to believe school merger is the 'Siamese twin' of municipal reversion and likewise inevitable."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.