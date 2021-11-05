Council approves reversion ordinance on first reading

Martinsville City Council pushed the reversion process another step Thursday night with the adoption of an ordinance on first reading, approving the voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) with Henry County and authorizing the filing of a petition to have the the city become a town within Henry County.

The vote was 4-1 with newest council member, Tammy Pearson, casting the only dissenting vote.

"As I've said before, I am not against the consolidation of some services with the county which could take place without reversion and again, I do not believe we should vote on the VSA at this time," said Pearson at the meeting.

"We have 180 days from the time the Commission on Local Government (COLG) report was issued last month on Oct. 15," she said. "Let's use these days to gain citizen and subject matter expertise input into reversion as well as the memorandum of understanding and VSA. We've already heard form some citizens during the public hearings. Did we really listen? Did the council do anything differently based upon the citizens feedback and concerns? Not that I have seen."

Pearson continued her argument during the discussion period just prior to the vote on first reading.