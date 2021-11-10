Council approves reversion ordinance on second reading

There was little actionable business at a Martinsville City Council meeting that lasted over 2 hours, but when it came down to it, the majority of the council members solidified their request to make the City of Martinsville a town.
Word also was given at Tuesday's meeting that Community Development Block Grant money finally has arrived to start the Pine Hall Neighborhood Project.
Reversion
Now there’s no going back. Reversion is going to happen.
The 4-1 vote signified the approval of a voluntary settlement agreement for reversion on second reading and authorized filing of a petition before Judge Carter Greer.
Greer will certify the petition to the state, where a three-judge panel will be appointed to review the matter and ultimately determine the date reversion may become effective.
"I feel like a broken record," said council member Tammy Pearson before casting the only dissenting vote against accepting the reversion ordinance on second reading. "This process is flawed. We are supposed to be the voice of our citizens. Who is the conductor of this train? Who is pulling the strings?"
Pearson said she wore black at the meeting because she felt as if she was in mourning, but also red because her peers could still vote down reversion as she repeated the option of an amendment that would have slowed the process down, extending the time by as much as six months.
But also for the second time, her amendment failed for lack of a second.
"This is not pushing a train down the road without citizen input," said council member Chad Martin. "Pushing it further would cost our citizens more money. We are on a timeline, and there is still a process, and this process is open to change."
Said council member Danny Turner: "The independent city concept has outlived its purpose and needs to go away. It's time we take this to the next level."
Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles noted that she was obligated to support the reversion process even though it would cost her 89-year-old grandfather his job.
"My grandfather will lose his job when we revert," said Bowles. "My father works for the schools, but the budgets, the numbers - it's the right thing to do."
Mayor Kathy Lawson said she has heard very little opposition to the council's plan to forever change the status of Martinsville from an independent city to a town within Henry County.
"I talk with people about reversion almost daily," said Lawson. "What I hear most often is that it ought to have been done a long time ago."
The Commission on Local Government has recommended July 1, 2023, as a compromise effective date. City officials wanted reversion to start next year, and Henry County asked for a start date in 2024.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors must also approve a similar ordinance, scheduled for later this month, in order for the agreement between the two localities to be considered by the panel.
Once the panel approves the request, Martinsville City Council has 21 days to hold a final vote on the irreversible measure.
Pine Hall Road project
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki confirmed that over $1.1 million had been received by the city, earmarked to fund the Pine Hall Neighborhood Project.
The city had applied for the funds three times before receiving approval, and the funds now be used under the conditions of a Community Development Block Grant, a flexible program that provides communities with resources to address a wide range of community development needs, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's website.
Fayette Street property transferred to developer
Martinsville had previously entered into an agreement with JRS Realty LLC to redevelop the old Winn Dixie and formerly proposed medical school building at 62 Fayette St. into commercial space and loft apartments.
The developer, who is also working similar projects at John Redd School and the old Fieldale School in Henry County, notified city officials that they were ready to sell historic credits in order to raise capital.
The property owner is the only one who can sell historic credits to a property, so the developer requested a transfer of title.
Towarnicki said the development agreement includes a reverter clause where Martinsville may recover the title and possession of the property if development does not occur.
The members of the council, acting as the Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, approved the transfer unanimously.
Implementation of the new 988 system
Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center Director J.R. Powell told council members that by July 16 all calls to 988 will be routed to a crisis hotline.
"Right now we send a police officer first, and that's not necessarily the best," said Powell. "This not only establishes centers in the state, but also the funds to operate them."
Powell said an additional 20 cent tax on phone bills will pay for Virginia's new 988 call centers.
"There's a lot to be done," said Powell, noting the system requires the establishment of community care teams so that a 988 call may be dispatched to a mental health provider, law enforcement, or both.
Police motorcycles make news
Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper said he and other members of his crew participated in a recent Kyle Petty Charity Ride in Virginia and West Virginia to benefit a camp in Randleman, North Carolina, for children with complex medical conditions.
"We were flattered by a letter that Kyle Petty sent to us," said Draper. "The ride we just finished was called the 'Revival Ride.'"
Legislative agenda
Each year the council prioritizes its requests and presents its list to the local legislative delegation prior to the new session, and council members took time at Tuesday night's meeting to tweak their legislative agenda list for 2022.
Upgrades to U.S. 220 overlaying I-73 tops the list of transportation requests, and parity in state funding for school construction, maintenance and operations, as presented by Sen. Bill Stanley, leads the list of requests regarding education.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.