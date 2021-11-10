Council approves reversion ordinance on second reading

There was little actionable business at a Martinsville City Council meeting that lasted over 2 hours, but when it came down to it, the majority of the council members solidified their request to make the City of Martinsville a town.

Word also was given at Tuesday's meeting that Community Development Block Grant money finally has arrived to start the Pine Hall Neighborhood Project.

Reversion

Now there’s no going back. Reversion is going to happen.

The 4-1 vote signified the approval of a voluntary settlement agreement for reversion on second reading and authorized filing of a petition before Judge Carter Greer.

Greer will certify the petition to the state, where a three-judge panel will be appointed to review the matter and ultimately determine the date reversion may become effective.

"I feel like a broken record," said council member Tammy Pearson before casting the only dissenting vote against accepting the reversion ordinance on second reading. "This process is flawed. We are supposed to be the voice of our citizens. Who is the conductor of this train? Who is pulling the strings?"