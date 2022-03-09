Council commits Covid money, delays Uptown presentation

Martinsville City Council committed COVID-19 relief money to multiple projects on Tuesday and delayed a much anticipated presentation by Uptown Partnership after hearing complaints about their plans for revitalizing uptown.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki had suggested at the last City Council meeting on Feb. 22 that $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money be committed to the Uptown Partnership to help fund their revitalization efforts, but after a virtual unveiling of those plans on Friday, concerns from the community resulted in Council delaying a presentation by the group at a regular meeting Tuesday night.

"This is frustrating," said Aaron Rawls to council members. "I own two properties and this news was not well received. I'm not speaking for everyone and there may be some misunderstanding, but uptown needs some input."

Mayor Kathy Lawson asked Rawls to share his concerns with Towarnicki.

"I would like to see the full report and then see," Rawls said. "This is a large chunk of money."

Kathy Deacon, the Uptown Partnership executive director, sat near the back of Council Chambers and listened. She had been scheduled to make a 45-minute presentation to Council on an ambitious vision plan for revitalizing the uptown Martinsville area.

"Uptown group, we need some additional information," said Lawson while appearing to look toward the back of the room where Deacon sat. "I ask that we have a defined difference of what is C-PEG and what is Uptown. There should be no gray area on who does what."

C-PEG is the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber's Partnership for Economic Growth, an independent affiliate of the Chamber of Commerce, charged with funding and supporting the area's efforts to improve economic growth, according to the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce website.

Lawson indicated a new date for a presentation by the Uptown Partnership would be set, but there was no commitment made during the public meeting.

The frustration exhibited by Rawls was only part of a larger concern about how over $15 million in ARPA funds will be used.

Council Member Tammy Pearson had voiced objections to Towarnicki's recommendations of how to spend the money at that February meeting, calling on the other council members to consider including public input in the process.

Pearson said Tuesday night that she would like for surveys to be made available to the public in order to get feedback from the community, hold public hearings, create a steering committee, hold meetings with various civic groups and at schools and the prioritize projects for spending based on the results.

Pearson offered the examples of Williamsburg, Norfolk, Alexandria, Roanoke and Blacksburg on how the vetting process of approving spending projects might work.

Lawson, Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles and Council members Danny Turner and Chad Martin met Pearson partway by agreeing to hold a public hearing during a scheduled meeting on March 22, reinstating quarterly neighborhood meetings and instructing the administration to create an online survey that city residents may fill out.

But then Council, with the exception of Pearson, voted to commit almost $3 million in ARPA funds to pay for a renovation project at Hooker Field; upgrades to Southside Park and other city parks as needed; upgrades to MGTV, the City's government access channel through Comcast; and a $50,000 donation to Piedmont Arts.

In other matters Council:

Presented Vex Miller, a Martinsville High School student, with a proclamation for winning first place in the Eastman Black History Oratorical Contest.

Considered an award presented by Martinsville Police Chief Eddie Cassady to Linda Lawrey for being named the 2021 Martinsville Police Department Citizen of the Year. Cassady said that Lawrey has volunteered many hours helping at the animal shelter and has provided masks and other personal protection equipment to the department.

Conveyed a narrow strip of right of way across the front of the former McCollum-Ferrell building located at 16-18 E. Church St., allowing the property's title to be free and clear to a new owner, Birch Building LLC.

Adopted on second reading an ordinance repealing disguise and mask restrictions.

Adopted on second reading an ordinance amending the allowable height of uncut grass from 18 to 10 inches.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

