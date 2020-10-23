Council member accuses fellow council member of violating federal law

Woods provided the Bulletin with an email he sent to Stowers asking if “local politicians are allowed to be engaged by the U.S. Census Bureau as volunteer enumerators.”

Woods explained that he applied for the same job, but was disqualified because he serves on city council.

“I would appreciate it if you would clear up any confusion,” Woods wrote.

Stowers’ response left it unclear whether he thought a council member volunteering for the Census was against the law, or if he merely accepted what Woods said.

“Sorry to hear that you cannot participate due to the Hatch Act restrictions,” Stowers wrote. “Overall, the Census is winding down anyway.”

Stowers did not respond to multiple voicemails left by the Bulletin.

“The rationale is that elected officials counting for the Census would also use that time in front of a respondent to politick, which is expressly prohibited,” Woods said. “I think this is yet another example of him [Turner] pathologically lying to the citizens of Martinsville.”

After the meeting, Turner was asked to comment about Woods' claim.

“He’s just mad because I got the job and he didn’t,” said Turner.