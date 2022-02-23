Council members collide on use of ARPA money

What to do with $15 million was the question answered at a Martinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night, but not everyone agreed with how the money might be spent.

Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), Martinsville will get a total of $15,463,451. Half of the funds were received in June and the rest is expected in another four months. The use of the money is restricted and has to be committed by December 2024, so City Manager Leon Towarnicki presented to Council how he recommended the money be spent.

"We were building up a pretty decent cushion in the latter part of 2019 and that allowed us to get through the rest of the year without a lot of damage," said Towarnicki. "What we have chosen we would normally not have the budget to do and we are already over by almost a million."

Almost $2 million has already been expended or encumbered, and over a third of that amount is earmarked for the expansion of broadband, over $250,000 for law enforcement and emergency medical services, and more than $180,000 for sewer infrastructure.

Suggestions for the rest of the money include the largest share, $4.5 million, for uptown revitalization.

"Martinsville UP will present details at a later council meeting," said Towarnicki.

Martinsville Uptown Parnership is an organization "committed to bringing residents and businesses to Uptown, using the nationally successful Main Street Approach," according to its website.

Another $4 million is marked for broadband and $2 million would go to Hooker Field for the construction of new bathrooms, concession areas, a press box and additional seating.

"The design work is underway now," said Towarnicki. "We hope to bid by late summer."

A waterline project at Summit View (off Chatham Heights Road), more affordable housing, the Southside ballpark, the establishment of citywide historic districts, storm-water repairs and a backup generator at the city reservoir account for just over $1.3 million.

Other plans on the list include the demolition of blighted properties, municipal building upgrades, citywide park upgrades, a $50,000 donation to Piedmont Arts and $4 million classified as "lost revenue."

Towarnicki indicated near the beginning of his presentation that the revenue loss to the City due to Covid was "estimated at less than a million dollars," but they were allowed to allocate as much as $10 million to "plug in our budget as lost revenue without a lot of strings attached."

Towarnicki's project list totaled over $15.9 million, $458,692 more than the total ARPA funding to be received.

"We should find out what the city residents and businesses want before a list was developed," said Council Member Tammy Pearson.

Pearson said she had checked with other localities and inquired as to how they were spending their ARPA funds and found that people in those communities were polled and encouraged to complete surveys while the administrations of those localities developed what she described as a "four-quadrant prioritization" using a formula of "funding schematics." Then she told the other council members that she wasn't comfortable with making a decision about spending such a large sum of money without the public's input.

"If you don't have a handle on this, how do you think the citizens would?" Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles asked Pearson. "I would like to see the list of cities you called."

Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: "We're not giving any money out until we have done our due diligence, so why don't you share with us this list so we can go look at these other communities?"

Pearson said Towarnicki's list included no business incentives and lacked funding for mental or behavioral treatment, the juvenile justice system or drug abuse.

"I want to see the towns and the amounts," said Bowles. "I'll be looking forward to your email."

In other matters Council:

Heard Council Member Chad Martin read a proclamation acknowledging March 2022 as Women's History Month.

Adopted on first reading the repealing of a city ordinance prohibiting the wearing of masks.

Adopted the amending of a section of the City code to reduce the allowable height of uncut grass from 18 inches to 10 inches.

Considered, but did not commit to, a review of the City's Strategic Plan that was last updated in 2017. "The bottom line: It's probably an appropriate time to sit down and take a look at this," said Towarnicki. "We could have a series of evening sessions. We could do it internally or have it facilitated by someone outside." Towarnicki said, in the past, the plan had been updated "about every five years."

Considered a proposed schedule for the FY22-23 budget process to include the presentation on April 26, budget public hearing and approval on first reading on May 10 and approval of the budget on second reading on May 24. Work sessions were set for April 27, May 3 and May 4 from 6-8 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Heard Martin read a letter from a concerned citizen about the danger of Smith Lake Road and its need to be repaved. Martin said the letter included about 40 signatures.

Heard from Towarnicki explain that, despite comments made on social media, utility rates in the city have not changed. "January was colder than usual," said Towarnicki. "If anyone thinks their rate is unfairly high, the city will conduct a power audit for the account in question Towarnicki said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

