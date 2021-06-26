County attorney: Delaying annexation crucial for Henry County

Anyone keeping up with Martinsville's march to reversion likely understands the implications: The Martinsville school system will become part of the Henry County School system, the constitutionally-mandated offices (Commonwealth's Attorney and courts, Treasurer, jail and corrections, Commissioner of the Revenue and Elections and Registrar) as well as all costs associated for the Health Department and Social Services all become the responsibility of Henry County.
But speaking at a town hall meeting Thursday night at the Henry County Administration Building, Henry County Attorney George Lyle made clear that all of those expenses would pale in comparison to the damage the town of Martinsville could do to the county through annexation.
"Most importantly, the city cannot expand into Henry County for 10 years," Lyle said. "The longest [delay in annexation] in Virginia is 12, and we got 10 years."
Lyle talked about the terms included in the memorandum of understanding to which City Council and the Board of Supervisors formally agreed during a joint meeting last month.
The county has no real say on whether Martinsville can revert to a town -- that's a process controlled by the Commission on Local Government and ultimately approved by a panel of three judges -- but the parties had entered into a mediation process that had led to the memorandum and avoid perhaps protracted litigation. Now Martinsville's reversion could be complete as early as next summer.
An unusual element of Virginia law -- created to protect against political manipulation of voting power -- is that cities can't annex property --and the tax base that comes with it -- from a county, but a town can. That's one of the reasons Martinsville had considered reversion -- its growth has been stymied.
"We were able to offset annexation," Lyle said of the memorandum. "They could have annexed up to 10 miles outside the city limits and taken all of our tax-based industries."
Joe Bryant, the supervisor for Collinsville District and the host of the meeting at which Lyle spoke, was one of two supervisors who voted against the MOU. But he admitted if the two localities had not come to an agreement, an extended litigation was not "going to be pretty."
"This MOU is probably the best thing that the county could have done and hopefully by waiting, this 10-year time frame, the city is doing good and will have no reason to annex," he said.
Jail effects
One of the big changes brought on by reversion is that the city's jail would close and its inmates sent to the county, which next year will open a sprawling, 400-bed facility on the former DuPont campus.
The new jail also was being built to accommodate inmates now outsourced to other counties and in fact to take in inmates from other counties -- and create a revenue stream -- but reversion will eat up new space with the city's prisoner flow. But even before the details of reversion emerged, there were some that didn't think the jail should be built.
"I did not want a new jail, but we were invited to take a tour of the jail here that was built for 67 prisoners, and when I went over there, there were 170 [prisoners]. It was like a herd of cattle," Bryant said. "The plumbing was horrible, there were leaks, it looked like a World War II prison cell, and it didn't smell too good."
Bryant said he went over to the women's side and saw women on the floor sleeping, and one of them was his niece.
"We looked at each other, and I about cried, and she did," Bryant said. "I couldn't imagine someone being stuck in a place like that, so I changed my mind about building a jail."
Bryant said he's heard complaints from the community about the size of the new facility.
"They told us what we had to have, and with 170 prisoners that we are housing and another 89 that are being outsourced at a cost to the county of almost $1 million a year, we would be able to take care of all of our prisoners and take on other prisoners that would be outsourced to us," Bryant said.
So now this looks like a wise decision because of reversion.
"Did we do a wise decision,?" Bryant asked. "If we hadn't built it, look what shape we would be in."
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry said although the population of Henry County has been fairly consistent, his jail population increases an average of six inmates every year.
"When the jail we have now was built in 1976, it was designed for 67 people, but when I came here in 1993, it spiked at 100 at times," Perry said. "In the last few years, we try to maintain 175 [prisoners] with 125 beds. The plumbing is used two or three times its capacity, and the old facility is having regular and substantial problems."
Perry said the new jail will have room to spread inmates out so they can receive professional attention.
"We want to turn some lives around," Perry said. "This facility will provide us the opportunity to work with inmates better. We will have a work-release program, and it's going to be one of the few facilities in the state to have a mental health wing."
Perry said the increasing jail population in Henry County has a growing number of prisoners that are not "evil people but have mental health problems."
"Yesterday we had 204 inmates. Today we have 198, and it costs us $50 per inmate per day, over $1 million a year, for others to house our inmates."
Perry said in addition to the cost, when a Henry County prisoner is jailed somewhere else and has to appear in court, the average distance is a 3.5-hour drive each way.
"That's an entire day of man hours lost," said Perry.
The new facility will have 233 employees and be compensated by the state. Anyone looking for a job in the correctional system should inquire at the Sheriff's Department.
The new jail is slated to open in April of next year.
Not discussed
But a lot of those details never were discussed during the reversion process, because state law allows the city and county to do their business outside the public light, a topic that came up during the town hall meeting.
Several of the 16 or so residents of the Collinsville District who attended complained about the secrecy involved in the negotiations.
"We chose not to talk about it [in public]," Lyle said. "My advice was to have it in private because we don't want to reveal our strategy in our negotiating.
"Could it have been done in public? Yes. But I don't think it would have been wise on our [Henry County's] behalf."
Lyle said the public would have an opportunity to speak through a public hearing process that the Commission on Local Governments has yet to schedule.
But Bryant said reversion is not going to be good for the county.
"Nobody in here wanted to see reversion happen," he said. "I don't want to see it happen. I'm opposed to it, and I've made it known. But I do know it's going to happen.
"We [Board of Supervisors] didn't speak about it because we was under a gag order."
Bryant also referred to a pamphlet the county has produced to inform the residents about reversion. In summary, it explains that Henry County cannot stop the city from reverting, that the negotiated MOU saved taxpayers the cost of litigation and the uncertainty of the outcome. It reiterated that Henry County will not assume any of the city's debt and, overall, reversion will be bad for the County.
"If a person is going to move here, they want a good job, a good church, clean neighborhood, good entertainment and restaurants," Bryant said. "It's a constant battle to get things done.
"Sometimes I have problems at night at home because I get frustrated because I can't get things done."
