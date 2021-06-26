County attorney: Delaying annexation crucial for Henry County

An unusual element of Virginia law -- created to protect against political manipulation of voting power -- is that cities can't annex property --and the tax base that comes with it -- from a county, but a town can. That's one of the reasons Martinsville had considered reversion -- its growth has been stymied.

"We were able to offset annexation," Lyle said of the memorandum. "They could have annexed up to 10 miles outside the city limits and taken all of our tax-based industries."

Joe Bryant, the supervisor for Collinsville District and the host of the meeting at which Lyle spoke, was one of two supervisors who voted against the MOU. But he admitted if the two localities had not come to an agreement, an extended litigation was not "going to be pretty."

"This MOU is probably the best thing that the county could have done and hopefully by waiting, this 10-year time frame, the city is doing good and will have no reason to annex," he said.

Jail effects

One of the big changes brought on by reversion is that the city's jail would close and its inmates sent to the county, which next year will open a sprawling, 400-bed facility on the former DuPont campus.