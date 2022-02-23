County Board hears school budget and redistricting proposal

No questions were raised by the Henry County Board of Supervisors when Henry County Schools Superintendent Sandy Strayer finished her presentation of her proposed budget for upcoming fiscal year.

With an infusion of over $32 million in pandemic funds and a healthy increase in state funding, Strayer pitched the need for an increase of $947,842 in local funding for the Henry County Public School System.

Strayer provided charts showing Henry County below Martinsville and Franklin County in per pupil spending, but above Patrick and Pittsylvania counties.

Average teacher salaries are below the City of Danville, but above the City of Martinsville and Patrick, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, Strayer's charts showed.

Showing the average administrator salaries provided by the Virginia Department of Education, Strayer said Henry County was below Danville, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, but above Martinsville and Patrick County.

Martinsville was listed first among communities in the region in local funding above the required minimum followed by Danville, Franklin, Patrick and Henry counties. Pittsylvania County was the only locality below Henry County in the region, Strayer's charts showed.

Included in the budget presentation, additional funding would provide for a 6% increase in pay for teachers, a 5-10% increase for bus drivers and aides and a 7% increase for administrators.

Strayer said the pandemic funding could not be used to sustain salaries and would be used "to complete projects that might not have been completed for decades and be used to purchase items or services never purchased or greatly increased due to the pandemic."

Pointing to a national teacher shortage, Strayer told the Board that on any given day, Henry County Public Schools operated with an additional need of 50 employees.

Although the graduation rate has improved, Henry County still lags behind the state average, but all Henry County schools remain accredited with the state.

Among other statistics shared in Strayer's presentation: 7,063 students attend 15 schools and programs in Henry County staffed with 1,186 employees. Over one million miles are logged each year by Henry County Public School buses and the system serves over 1.3 million meals in a school year.

Redistricting

Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning and inspections, made a presentation to the Board regarding the redistricting of Henry County. The Virginia Constitution requires every 10 years following the release of the census, a reapportionment of the magisterial district take place in order to keep all districts to within 5% of the median.

In Henry County's case, the median population decreased from 9,025 in 2010 to 8,491 in 2020. This was due to an overall decrease in the population of the county from 54,151 in 2010 to 50,948 in 2020.

A committee was formed that included County Attorney George Lyle, General Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, Public Information Officer Brandon Martin, GIS Manager Jason Gardner, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall and Clark.

After the matter was evaluated Clark said the committee proposed that 69 people from the Reed Creek District and 230 people from the Horsepasture District be moved to the Blackberry District.

From the Collinsville District, 45 people would be moved to the Horsepasture District and 348 from Collinsville would move to Reed Creek.

Finally, 87 people would me moved from the Ridgeway District to the Horsepasture District.

The Iriswood District would be the only district unaffected by the changes.

A public hearing on the matter has been set for March 23 at 6 p.m., after which the Board may adopt the ordinance making the changes official.

In other matters the Board of Supervisors:

Approved the appropriation of $500,000 of unexpended school funds from FY2021 to be appropriated to the current year budget to pay for capital projects, including replacing the boiler at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School and replacing bleachers at secondary schools.

Approved a rezoning application from Wayne Willard, doing business as Twin Oak Properties LLC, to allow for the development of commercial self-storage units in front of 51 Sandy River Road in the Iriswood District.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

