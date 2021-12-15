County rejects reversion and City strikes back

The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday afternoon to reject an agreement it had negotiated with Martinsville regarding the City's plans to revert from a city to a town -- and Wednesday morning the City struck back.

Outgoing Iriswood District Supervisor David Martin on Tuesday proposed a motion that the Board not approve an ordinance adopting a voluntary settlement agreement (VSA) with the City, and it was seconded by Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant. The motion passed 4-2, with Chairman Jim Adams and Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter voting against Martin's motion.

"The state is bullying us," said Martin. "We almost turned our backs on the future of the City and the County."

On Wednesday morning Martinsville Deputy Police Chief Rob Fincher arrived at the Henry County Administration Building with a letter signed by Mayor Kathy Lawson and delivered it to Henry County Administrator Tim Hall.

The letter puts Henry County on notice that the City intends to pursue legal action to have the agreement enforced, and if that fails, the City will pursue reversion without an agreement and sue the County for "relief for damages incurred as a result of our detrimental reliance upon a settlement subsequently shown to have been negotiated in bad faith by the County."

Fincher also had a copy of the letter to serve Henry County Attorney George Lyle, but office personnel told him that Lyle was in court at the time.

Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday told the Bulletin the purpose of having County officials served by a uniformed police officer was to drive home the point.

"Between the memorandum of understanding (MOU) and subsequent VSA, the agreement has now been approved three times by public votes of City Council and twice by public votes of the County Board," the letter states. "The Commission on Local Government has issued its report finding the VSA is in the best interests of both City and County, and the Commonwealth."

The letter notes that the City had "received repeated assurances" that the Board would approve the ordinance adopting the VSA and is aware that the County plans to try "for at least the fourth time" to have the General Assembly pass a law that will stop Martinsville from reverting from a city to a town.

"Such a dramatic change of course at this late stage indicates a deliberate repudiation of the jointly pursued process which we have relied upon, which both parties have now substantially performed, and which has entailed significant expense," the letter states.

The City accuses the County of violating its own resolution indicating their intention to adopt the agreement and breaching the VSA when it promised "to take no steps to undermine in any way whatsoever the obligations and agreement in the VSA."

At the Tuesday meeting, Bryant said, "We had a so-called meeting between the City and the County and no information was passed on to Council members or Board members other than those at the meeting, and no information was passed out to the public. Out of this meeting came this MOU, and we had no input. I didn't have any input on what is in the MOU. I think we can come up with a better resolution."

The City has now indicated the time for further discussion has passed and the matter will be settled in court.

"We anticipate that such a contested reversion, although painful for the parties, ultimately will result in an outcome more favorable to the City and less favorable to the County than the results already obtained in the VSA," the letter states. "Litigation will of course also result in significantly increased legal expenses being borne by the taxpayers of both City and County.

Hall left the room and offered no immediate comment after receiving Lawson's notice from Fincher, but later on Wednesday Board Chairman Jim Adams issued a statement through Henry County's Public Information Officer Brandon Martin.

"If 2021 showed us anything, it showed us that we as a community should be on the same page before we enact anything as consequential as reversion," the statement said. "Community members in both the City and County made it crystal clear to the Commission on Local Government that they would like to see the process involve more citizen engagement an more input from the two school systems."

By not voting to move forward with the VSA approval, Adams said, all members of the County and the Board along with school officials and constitutional officers could negotiate a fair settlement.

"We can allow our communities time to truly understand the weight of this decision, the opportunity to get this right," the statement said. "Let us be driven by the consent of those who we represent."

Arguably the most significant concession the City made to the County in the VSA was to agree not to pursue any annexation of land in Henry County for the next 10 years. State law regarding reversion provides for annexation within two years without an agreement.

"We are confident that the additional expense will not, however, alter the inevitability of reversion, or of annexation two years thereafter," the letter from Lawson says. "The entirely avoidable responsibility for all of this is yours alone."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.