 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Democratic nominee McAuliffe, Patrick County attorney Williams dominate area voting
0 comments
breaking editor's pick featured

Democratic nominee McAuliffe, Patrick County attorney Williams dominate area voting

{{featured_button_text}}

Former governor Terry McAuliffe was the clear winner Tuesday in the region as well as the state in the Democratic nomination for governor.

Sam Rasoul of Roanoke also was the clear choice for lieutenant governor in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, although he lost statewide to Hala Ayala.

McAuliffe win sets up Virginia clash with outsider Youngkin

Winner of the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, center, addresses the crowd during an election party in McLean, Va., Tuesday, June 8, 2021. McAuliffe faced four other Democrats in Tuesday's primary.

Jay Jones was this region's choice for attorney general, but the majority of the state chose incumbent Mark Herring.

wren williams.jpeg

Williams

In the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 9th district, which includes all of Patrick County and a western slice of Henry County, Patrick County attorney Wren Williams received almost 84% of the votes in his home county of Patrick in trouncing incumbent Charles Poindexter.

Poindexter got 57% of the votes in his home county of Franklin, but in Henry County Williams received almost 74%.

Among Democrats, Martinsville had an 8% voter turnout, Henry County had 4%, and there was 2% in Patrick County.

In the Republican primary, Patrick County had a 22% voter turnout, Franklin County had 8%, and Henry County had 2%. Martinsville had no Republican election.

McAuliffe, who dominated statewide, received almost 74% of the votes in Patrick County, 71% in Henry County and 66% in Martinsville.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jennifer Carroll Foy, who ran second statewide, got 16% of the votes in Martinsville, almost 15% in Patrick County and 13% in Henry County.

Jennifer McClellan ran third, with 8% in Martinsville, 7% in Patrick County and nearly 7% in Henry County.

Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax had just more than 6% in Henry County, 6% in Martinsville but less than 3% in Patrick County.

Lee Carter trailed the field with 3% or less across the board.

Hala Ayala.jpeg

Ayala

In the lieutenant governor's race, Rasoul, the only downstate candidate who campaigned heavily in the area and who had a local organization, walked away with almost 41% of the votes in Henry County, 42% in Martinsville and 35% in Patrick County.

The other candidates:

Herring, Ayala win Democratic down-ballot races in Virginia

Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, embraces his wife, Layaly Rasoul, during election night watch party on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Twisted Track Brewpub in Roanoke, Va.
  • Nominee Ayala received 11% of the votes in Martinsville, 13% in Patrick County and 10% in Henry County.
  • Mark Levine ran second in Patrick County (16%) and Henry County (13%) and had just more than 10% in the city.
  • Sean Perryman received 11% each in Henry and Patrick counties and just more than 10% in the city.
  • Xavier Warren had 13% in Martinsville, 10% in Henry County and almost 8% in Patrick County.
  • Andrea McClellan got 10% in Patrick County, just less than 9% in Martinsville and 7% in Henry County.
  • Elizabeth Guzman, who had withdrawn from the race, still received 6% of the votes in Henry County, 4% in Martinsville and less than 1% in Patrick County.
herring jones

Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk

For attorney general, Jones dominated in Martinsville and Henry County, but Herring won in Patrick County, with 65%.

Jones took more than 64% in Martinsville and almost 62% in Henry County, but he received 34% in Patrick County.

primary democratic primary sign

Sign on door at Mt. Olivet Ruritan Building designating it as a place to vote in the Democratic primary.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Footage shows how 'sea snot' threatens marine life

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert