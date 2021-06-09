Democratic nominee McAuliffe, Patrick County attorney Williams dominate area voting

Former governor Terry McAuliffe was the clear winner Tuesday in the region as well as the state in the Democratic nomination for governor.
Sam Rasoul of Roanoke also was the clear choice for lieutenant governor in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, although he lost statewide to Hala Ayala.
Jay Jones was this region's choice for attorney general, but the majority of the state chose incumbent Mark Herring.
In the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 9th district, which includes all of Patrick County and a western slice of Henry County, Patrick County attorney Wren Williams received almost 84% of the votes in his home county of Patrick in trouncing incumbent Charles Poindexter.
Poindexter got 57% of the votes in his home county of Franklin, but in Henry County Williams received almost 74%.
Among Democrats, Martinsville had an 8% voter turnout, Henry County had 4%, and there was 2% in Patrick County.
In the Republican primary, Patrick County had a 22% voter turnout, Franklin County had 8%, and Henry County had 2%. Martinsville had no Republican election.
McAuliffe, who dominated statewide, received almost 74% of the votes in Patrick County, 71% in Henry County and 66% in Martinsville.
Jennifer Carroll Foy, who ran second statewide, got 16% of the votes in Martinsville, almost 15% in Patrick County and 13% in Henry County.
Jennifer McClellan ran third, with 8% in Martinsville, 7% in Patrick County and nearly 7% in Henry County.
Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax had just more than 6% in Henry County, 6% in Martinsville but less than 3% in Patrick County.
Lee Carter trailed the field with 3% or less across the board.
In the lieutenant governor's race, Rasoul, the only downstate candidate who campaigned heavily in the area and who had a local organization, walked away with almost 41% of the votes in Henry County, 42% in Martinsville and 35% in Patrick County.
The other candidates:
- Nominee Ayala received 11% of the votes in Martinsville, 13% in Patrick County and 10% in Henry County.
- Mark Levine ran second in Patrick County (16%) and Henry County (13%) and had just more than 10% in the city.
- Sean Perryman received 11% each in Henry and Patrick counties and just more than 10% in the city.
- Xavier Warren had 13% in Martinsville, 10% in Henry County and almost 8% in Patrick County.
- Andrea McClellan got 10% in Patrick County, just less than 9% in Martinsville and 7% in Henry County.
- Elizabeth Guzman, who had withdrawn from the race, still received 6% of the votes in Henry County, 4% in Martinsville and less than 1% in Patrick County.
For attorney general, Jones dominated in Martinsville and Henry County, but Herring won in Patrick County, with 65%.
Jones took more than 64% in Martinsville and almost 62% in Henry County, but he received 34% in Patrick County.
