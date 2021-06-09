Democratic nominee McAuliffe, Patrick County attorney Williams dominate area voting

Former governor Terry McAuliffe was the clear winner Tuesday in the region as well as the state in the Democratic nomination for governor.

Sam Rasoul of Roanoke also was the clear choice for lieutenant governor in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, although he lost statewide to Hala Ayala.

Jay Jones was this region's choice for attorney general, but the majority of the state chose incumbent Mark Herring.

In the Republican primary for the House of Delegates 9th district, which includes all of Patrick County and a western slice of Henry County, Patrick County attorney Wren Williams received almost 84% of the votes in his home county of Patrick in trouncing incumbent Charles Poindexter.

Poindexter got 57% of the votes in his home county of Franklin, but in Henry County Williams received almost 74%.

Among Democrats, Martinsville had an 8% voter turnout, Henry County had 4%, and there was 2% in Patrick County.

In the Republican primary, Patrick County had a 22% voter turnout, Franklin County had 8%, and Henry County had 2%. Martinsville had no Republican election.