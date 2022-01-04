Drug recovery facility in Bassett gets approval from BZA

Plans to convert an elegant two-story house in Bassett into a halfway house for women were approved Thursday morning by the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Bridges for Recovery-Bassett LLC had applied for a special use permit to allow for the establishment of a chemical-dependence facility where up to 16 women could be treated for drug dependencies at 9850 Virginia Ave. in Bassett, and after more than an hour of discussion, the application was approved unanimously.

Our patients "have to go through a process to get in," said Jason Stevens, the CEO of Bridges for Recovery. "We don't take anybody or everybody. Police can't just drop them off. We have a structured program."

Stevens said he began operating a similar establishment in Montana eight years ago, but over a year ago the cold weather and cowboy mentality caused him to look east, where he found a house in Galax to convert.

A year later the doors to the Galax facility are still not open due to a disagreement with the building inspector over a sprinkler system.

"I'm a born skeptic," said Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark. "You don't have a track record in Virginia yet, and I'm a little concerned. I don't want this to look like a prison yard."

Stevens said in eight years of operation he has never had to call the police nor has their ever been a physical altercation at his facility.

"You folks have a problem down here," said Stevens. "We spend a trillion dollars a year through our federal government on drug addiction. How do you stop this? It's the continuum of care."

Board members complimented Stevens on the quality of the 7,904-square-foot house and property listed on Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, as under contract for $645,000.

"It's a very nice house, and we want the residents to feel special," said Stevens. "We're treating them well, and we're feeding them well."

Henry County GIS lists Delores Thomasson as an owner, with the house having been built in 1962 and with a tax value of $478,400. A white frame house also sits on the 56-acre lot.

Stevens said the five-bedroom brick-fronted house will undergo a kitchen upgrade, and the garage will be turned into a media room.

"Once a month we have an alumni dinner so they can come in and mentor," Stevens said. "We try to get the community to come in, like pastors and attorneys who can advise the residents."

Stevens said most of the patients would come from "detox at hospitals," and the facility would accept Medicaid.

"We have found that 70% of addiction is in the Medicaid realm," Stevens said.

Tony Thomasson spoke in support of the special use permit, but admitted he was one of the owners of the property.

"Anything to help, I think it's worth it," said Thomasson.

Gary Ramsey said he was the caretaker of a cemetery next to the property being discussed.

It's a nice community. That's all I've got to say," Ramsey said.

Shawn Whitten said he and his wife had lived in Phoenix and didn't like the halfway houses he saw there. Now that he has invested in a farm in Henry County he wasn't happy about the possibility of having one next door.

"This is a noble cause, but my concern is the location, the individuals there and how it affects us," said Whitten. "You open it up to this and what does it become? You brought up a track record, so look into the Montana thing and make sure you do your due diligence."

Clark said he would recommend approval of the special use permit as long as the facility opened within two years and did not become inactive for more than two years, and any plans to expand would require additional approvals from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

"The house is gorgeous, and the location is close to ideal," said Clark. "If it becomes a correctional facility halfway house, then I would think it needs to be reviewed again."

If all goes to plan, Stevens said, it would open and operational by May or June.

Board member Paul Setliff proposed a motion to approve, board member Robert Clark seconded the motion and the request was unanimously approved.

Collinsville pool hall to expand

Top Shelf Billiards in Collinsville received approval Thursday morning from the Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals to change locations and expand operations.

Timothy Osgood will be moving from his current location on Wheeler Avenue to the Collinsville Plaza Shopping Center, add more tables, expand his restaurant operations and add an entertainment center complete with cornhole boards.

"You told me I would outgrow the place I'm in and the parking would be so limited and you were right on both counts," Osgood told the board members. "Parking at the new location is unlimited."

Osgood said Top Shelf was being added to the Virginia State Championship Tournament circuit, a twice-annual event.

"People come from all over for a three-day tournament," said Osgood. "Sometimes the tournaments don't finish until 2 in the morning, and those people stay in motels."

Clark said Osgood had been a good neighbor in the two years he had been in business on Wheeler Avenue and recommended the board approve the special use request.

Board member Robert Clark proposed a motion to approve, board member Sandra Adams seconded the motion and the request was approved unanimously.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.