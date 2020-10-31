During campaign stop, Sen. Tim Kaine calls Cameron Webb 'healer in a nation that needs some healing'

On the final day of early voting in Virginia, Sen. Tim Kaine appeared in Halifax and Danville on Saturday morning to show support for 5th Congressional District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb.

Webb, making several stops — not all with Kaine — also made an appearance at a voting rally at Jack Dalton Park in Henry County.

Webb, a physician, college professor and lawyer, is running against former Liberty University athletics administrator Bob Good in a House of Representatives race that is expected to be among the closest in the country. The race has been deemed a toss-up by several political analysis centers, and Kaine described it Saturday as having the potential to be “razor thin.”

With that in mind, Kaine urged the members of the crowd gathered on the playground near 540 Holbrook St. in Danville to vote early if they haven’t already and ensure that their friends and loved ones have a plan to vote as well.

Kaine told the crowd of several dozen people that Webb is uniquely suited, as a doctor, to represent Virginians in Congress, advocate for expanded health care and work toward an end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He’s a healer in a nation that needs some healing,” Kaine said.