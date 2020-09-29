E:ECTION 2020: Voters are casting ballots in Virginia with no ID at all

“They could also be fined up to $2,500,” Martinsville City Registrar Cindy Barbour said. “So far everyone has been good about showing us their ID - we haven’t had anyone in the city to vote without one.”

Barbour said at first that a person without an ID would be given a provisional ballot, but after checking the law she agreed with Anderson that the voter would be provided a full ballot with one caveat:

“The person has to have voted before,” Barbour said. “If they are a first-time voter, then they will be issued a provisional ballot.”

The name on the ID Confirmation Statement must also be on the list of registered voters as well.

“This is obviously an extremely easy way to commit voter fraud,” Anderson said.

Upon signing the new laws that repealed the former Virginia’s voter ID law Gov. Ralph Northam said, “Voting is a fundamental right, and these new laws strengthen our democracy by making it easier to cast a ballot, not harder.”

The statement instructs the voter that they will be provided a provisional ballot unless they either produce an acceptable ID or sign the statement “Subject to penalty of law, I do hereby affirm that I am the identical person I represent myself to be.”

The statement must be dated and the name of the voter must also be printed. The voter’s birth year and last four digits of his or her Social Security number are requested but not required.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

