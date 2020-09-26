Early voting continues across Virgina

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early voting continues in Virginia. It's not too late to register, and you can avoid lines at the polls on Election Day on Nov. 3 by voting early either in-person or by mail.

You also don't need an excuse to have an absentee ballot -- which as of this year is simply a mail-in version of an early ballot.

This is all handled by your local registrar's office.

If you live in Martinsville, your registrar is Cynthia Barbour. Her phone number is 276-403-5122 and her email is cbarbour@ci.martinsville.va.us.

If you live in Henry County, it’s Elizabeth Stone. Her phone number is 276-638-5108 and her email is estone@co.henry.va.us.

If you live in Patrick County, your registrar is Susan Taylor. Her phone number is 276-694-7206 and her email is staylor@co.patrick.va.us.

The voting continues through Oct. 31.

Here's other pertinent info:

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. WHERE: Registrars offices in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County (and all other localities).

Registrars offices in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County (and all other localities). ID: A valid form of identification is required.

A valid form of identification is required. REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Oct. 13.

Oct. 13. GENERAL ELECTION DAY: 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 3

6 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 3 MORE INFORMATION: Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting can call 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.

