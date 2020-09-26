 Skip to main content
Early voting continues across Virgina
Early voting continues across Virgina

A voter registration sign stands just inside the entrance way of the Henry County Administration Building.

Early voting continues in Virginia. It's not too late to register, and you can avoid lines at the polls on Election Day on Nov. 3 by voting early either in-person or by mail.

You also don't need an excuse to have an absentee ballot -- which as of this year is simply a mail-in version of an early ballot.

This is all handled by your local registrar's office.

If you live in Martinsville, your registrar is Cynthia Barbour. Her phone number is 276-403-5122 and her email is cbarbour@ci.martinsville.va.us.

If you live in Henry County, it’s Elizabeth Stone. Her phone number is 276-638-5108 and her email is estone@co.henry.va.us.

If you live in Patrick County, your registrar is Susan Taylor. Her phone number is 276-694-7206 and her email is staylor@co.patrick.va.us.

The voting continues through Oct. 31.

Here's other pertinent info:

  • HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
  • WHERE: Registrars offices in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County (and all other localities).
  • ID: A valid form of identification is required.
  • REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Oct. 13.
  • GENERAL ELECTION DAY: 6 a.m.-7 p.m., Nov. 3
  • MORE INFORMATION: Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in and in-person voting can call 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.
