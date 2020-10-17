Early voting continues

Early voting in Virginia continues through Oct. 31.

President, vice president, a U.S. Senator, the 5th Congressional District, Martinsville City Council and some referenda are on the ballot for Nov. 3.

Any registered voter -- the deadline for registering has passed -- can avoid lines at the polls by voting early either in-person or by mail.

You also don’t need an excuse to have an absentee ballot — which as of this year is simply a mail-in version of an early ballot. And if you have voted previously in Virginia, you don’t even need an ID. You only have to sign to attest to your registration.

This is all handled by your local registrar’s office.

If you live in Martinsville, your registrar is Cynthia Barbour. Her phone number is 276-403-5122 and her email is cbarbour@ci.martinsville.va.us.

If you live in Henry County, it’s Elizabeth Stone. Her phone number is 276-638-5108 and her email is estone@co.henry.va.us.