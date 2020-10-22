Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline in Virginia for requesting an absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Nov. 6. Voters can also drop off their marked and sealed ballots at their general registrar’s office or polling place up to 7 p.m. on Election Day. There is no longer a requirement for a reason to vote absentee.

In-person early voting continues through Oct. 31. President, vice president, a U.S. Senator, the 5th Congressional District, Martinsville City Council and some referenda are on the ballot for Nov. 3.

Any registered voter — the deadline to register has passed — can avoid lines at the polls by voting early either in-person or by mail. If you have voted previously in Virginia, you don’t even need an ID. You only have to sign to attest to your registration.

This is all handled by your local registrar’s office.