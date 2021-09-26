Early voting is underway; industry announcement; Hall reappointed by Norhtam

Pipe replacement has closed a portion of Mountain Valley Road in Patrick County, between Spring Road and Old Mill Road. Signs and detours will be in place. Weather permitting the work should be completed any day.

Pipe replacement closed a portion of Pond Road in Patrick County, around Raven Rock Road and Squirrel Spur Road.Detours and sings are in place. The work should be completed any day.

Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.

Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.

— Staff report