Early voting is underway; industry announcement; Hall reappointed by Norhtam

Early voting is underway
In-person voting for the November elections began on Sept. 17, and registered voters can cast ballots by mail or in-person in races ranging from governor through the General Assembly to local board and constitutional offices.
Polling places will be open on hours and days set by local election boards, but the absentee voting is standardized and the same as it was in 2020.
An absentee ballot also will be mailed to everyone who asks for one, and you don’t have to give a reason to vote absentee. If you are registered to vote, just contact the registrar’s office in your city or county or visit elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. A vote-by-mail application may be downloaded at elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Regardless of where you vote in Virginia, the last day to request an absentee ballot is at 5 p.m. Oct. 22, and those ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, which is Nov. 2, and received by your registrar by noon Nov. 5 to be counted.
Sealed ballots may be dropped off are your assigned polling place as long as it is received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Early in-person voting will be at locally set hours on weekdays through Oct. 29 as well as two Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. There is no paperwork required to vote in person. Just go to your registrar’s office, present a valid ID and cast your ballot.
New industry announcement
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet jointly on Tuesday with the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County to vote on language about an economic development announcement.
The board will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Henry County Administration, and IDA President Mark Heath has announced a press conference for announcement at 1 p.m. at 1320 Beaver Creek Drive in Martinsville.
It’s unclear about what that announcement might be.
Hall reappointed to board
Gov. Ralph Northam has reaappointed Richard Hall of Martinsville, managing director of Orion Capital, to another term on the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority, the governor’s office announced in a release. Hall first was appointed in 202.
Hall, a lifelong resident of Martinsville, has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech and was board chair of Commonwealth Laminating and Coating. Commonwealth Laminating, which was sold to Eastman.
He also is a cofounder of the Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing at New College Institute and Patrick Henry Community College.
Joining Hall on the authority are Monique Adams of Hampton Roads, Barbara D. Boyan of Chiedo John of Harrisonburg, Kurt John of Fairfax and Paula Sorrell of Arlington.
Realtors issue economic forecast
The 2022 Economic & Housing Market Forecast is saying that jobs and unemployment rates statewide should return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
The report, created by the Virginia Realtors Association, suggest that home sales will continue strong in 2021 and then change next year because of affordability and inventory, a release stated.
The report says that in 2022, 2% more jobs will be added than in 2021 and that the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 3% by the end of next year.
Home sales are projected to grow by 6.2% this year and to be down slightly next year, iwth prices up 9.2% this year and 4.1% in 2022. Mortgage rates are expected to reach 4% by the end of 2022.
The association also published a report in conjunction with George Mason University that said the housing sector contributed nearly $52 billion to Virginia’s economy in 2020 and supported more than 325,000 jobs. The report said state and local tax revenue grew by more than $2 billion in 2020.
Road projects
- Creekside Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic a half mile from Carver Road for a bridge maintenance project. Directional signs are posted. The project has been extended, and the road is scheduled to reopen on Oct. 1.
- Deer Haven Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic just north of Chatham Road to allow for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. The road is expected to be closed until Oct. 8, weather permitting.
