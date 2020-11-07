Early voting process draws rave reviews in Henry and Patrick counties

This presidential election has some people wishing they or others had paid more attention in civics class.
As it introduced early voting and relied heavily on mail-in ballots, this election also stirred a great many varied emotions among voters.
“The voting process was quite simple,” Hamp Ingram said. “The misinformation and disinformation leading up to — and, in fact, after — the election has been nothing short of jaw-dropping. Apparently, lots of folks have forgotten what they learned in government class back in high school.”
Said Jennifer Daughtry: “You can tell who paid attention in government class and/or past elections. It’s a process, always has been. This is just the first election that such a large percentage of the populous has taken advantage of all the different ways to cast your vote. And the first time we have had a nominee so intent on sabotaging and discrediting the legitimate voting process.”
It has been difficult for some people to wait for the elections, and many people with whom the Bulletin talked complained about how impolite and argumentative people have been on the matter.
Said Betty Gillispie: “Never saw such a mess. I knew we wouldn’t know the outcome by 9 p.m., like the good old days.”
“In the 50-plus years I have been able to vote this election has been the worst,” Paul Shivley said.
In fact, the third person who responded to the Bulletin’s question cursed (and was argumentative), so his reply could not be used verbatim. In summary, though, what he was cursing was how rude he says people are being, and he disagreed with having to wait for results.
“We don’t need to know instantly, and we should more than willing to wait for all votes to be counted,” Jim Pence said.
“Misinformation is why we have so much division,” Eve Tilley said. “Social media has been the worse spreader of misinformation. I wonder if anyone will have a problem anymore with the voting process if their candidate of choice wins.”
In Patrick County, 9,567 registered voters voted in Tuesday’s election. There were 1,224 who voted by mail and 2,608 who voted early, Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said.
In Martinsville, 1,483 ballots were issued by mail, Registrar Cynthia Barbour said.
Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone did not respond to the inquiry by the end of business day Friday.
Early voting
Fans of early voting included Pence, C.R. Ellis, Susan Winn Hodges and Sebrena Smith, who all spoke highly of it.
“It was a great experience. The staff was helpful and friendly,” Ellis said. “On the day I voted there was no problem with social distancing or the wearing of masks.”
Said Kari Beth Bullins: “I wish it wasn’t because of a global pandemic, but it [early voting] was a very pleasant and easy way to get it done.”
“Early voting is going to be a huge thing in the coming elections,” Ariel Vaughn said. “It makes it all so much easier.”
Jack Tibbs has ideas for how to run a fair federal election with early voting as a key part.
“I propose a 30-day early voting period, including full weekends with no mail-in ballots except for overseas military personnel, [and requiring a] photo I.D. requirement proving that you are who you say you are,” Tibbs said. “Adjust the four time zones so that every voting precinct in America, on Nov. 3, opens and closes at the exact same hour. And no ballots counted after the precinct closing date and time on Nov. 3. These regulations would apply to every federal election.”
That system also would be worked out to take the votes of Americans who are out of the country and can’t return to vote, he said.
Tangie Fisher Duncan said that “votes should be cast at the registrar’s office, early voting, ID and signature verification required, or in person on Election Day.”
Mail-in voting
Many people raved over early voting, but reviews on voting by mail were mixed.
Mail-in voting “was the worst idea possible,” said Sebrena Smith, who added that voting should be done only in person, unless the person is overseas in the military. “Leaves no room for errors.”
There wasn’t enough time for states “to prepare a process. It’s a mess right now,” Duncan said.
Patricia Roop, who said she is “stressed out over the entire process,” said she loves the early voting “but would never consider mailing in my vote.”
Yet several pointed out that mail-in voting has been going on for a long time, smoothly, and is a legitimate way to vote.
“Folks have been using mail-in ballots for years,” Sherrill Esdaile said. “Thank goodness for early voting. Some states did this to be fair to everyone who wanted to vote. Some states don’t have enough voting precincts, so early voting is a plus for these precincts.”
“Millions of Americans decided to vote by mail rather than risk contracting coronavirus at a polling place. And in general, those mail ballots take longer to count,” Ingram said.
“I thought the mail-in went much smoother than expected,” said Susan Fleenor. “As I understand it there have been wonderful volunteers giving their time counting and both sides are overseeing the process.”
Ellis, who has lived in Australia for years, was back in Henry County for this election. For the three decades he was away, he voted by mail.
“Previously voting via the absentee process from another country, I’ve never encountered problems and fully trust it,” he said.
However, this election has “been a total eye-opener,” Ellis said. “Being “my first election back in the USA since 1984, it’s a sad state of affairs to see such division among people. I can’t believe the extremes some to go in order to try and get things to fit their narrative and try to hold power and resist change at any cost.”
Election Day
Larry and Suzanne Bryant took the classic way of voting in person on Election Day. “We wanted the ‘feel’ of the action of our democracy at work. It was so pleasant,” Suzanne Bryant said.
The Bryants had their say with their vote and said they have no desire to argue politics with friends, especially those of differing opinions.
The couple say they “would never want any of them to feel divided from us and on a different side from us. But what we see now is scary. There is so much division in this country.”
