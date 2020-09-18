Early voting "steady" in Martinsville and Henry County

There are reports of people standing in line for hours on Friday in Northern Virginia to cast an early ballot in this year’s election.
Martinsville and Henry County have not seen similar long lines, but the registrar offices reported a steady flow all day as of 3 p.m. on Friday.
“It’s going really good,” Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour said. “It’s been steady today … a really good turnout.”
Barbour counted 37 in-person voters and said she had mailed out 1,051 absentee ballots.
Henry County has also been active.
“It’s been fairly steady,” Henry County Electoral Board Vice-Chair Valeria Edwards said. “Sometimes we have four or five in line, and sometimes it’s six or eight.”
Edwards reported 160 in-person votes by mid-afternoon Friday and 2,700 absentee ballots in the mail.
A person answering the phone at the Patrick County Registrar’s Office identified herself as a “part-time employee” and referred questions to Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor, who was unavailable for comment Friday afternoon because she was “helping a voter across the hall."
Although early voting will continue through the end of October, the first day has added importance for election officials who want to prove they can run an election in the middle of a pandemic.
Many voters, regardless of political affiliation, are using the first-day opportunity as a chance to show support for their chosen candidate.
Physical distancing and face coverings have been the order of the day. Voting booths at the Henry County Administration Building are spaced accordingly, and because of close quarters at City Hall, voters may be required to wait their turns outside, where proper distancing can be maintained.
The state also began mailing absentee ballots on Friday to voters who had requested them.
In addition to the presidential election, a senate race between U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and Republican challenger Daniel Gade is on the ballot.
In the 5th Congressional District, Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb are vying for votes.
In Martinsville, three incumbents and two newcomers are running for three at-large seats on city council. Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson are running for office for the first time, while Mayor Kathy Lawson and Council Members Jim Woods and Chad Martin are seeking another term.
Remember, if you are voting absentee, your returned ballot needs to be postmarked by election day, Nov. 3.
The USPS has added a new online tracking system so you can check to see where your ballot is in the delivery process.
If you are not registered to vote, there is still time … the deadline is Oct. 13.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
