Early voting "steady" in Martinsville and Henry County

Many voters, regardless of political affiliation, are using the first-day opportunity as a chance to show support for their chosen candidate.

Physical distancing and face coverings have been the order of the day. Voting booths at the Henry County Administration Building are spaced accordingly, and because of close quarters at City Hall, voters may be required to wait their turns outside, where proper distancing can be maintained.

The state also began mailing absentee ballots on Friday to voters who had requested them.

In addition to the presidential election, a senate race between U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) and Republican challenger Daniel Gade is on the ballot.

In the 5th Congressional District, Republican Bob Good and Democrat Cameron Webb are vying for votes.

In Martinsville, three incumbents and two newcomers are running for three at-large seats on city council. Nelson Edwards and Tammy Pearson are running for office for the first time, while Mayor Kathy Lawson and Council Members Jim Woods and Chad Martin are seeking another term.

Remember, if you are voting absentee, your returned ballot needs to be postmarked by election day, Nov. 3.