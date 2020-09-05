ELECTION 2016: Council race fields five candidates for three seats

Edwards: “I would like to return to normalcy and see small businesses, realtors and investors thriving again. We need our schools to safely reopen as well as our extracurricular activities, such as sports and fine arts.”

Pearson: “Altered our lives is an understatement. My husband and I had to completely shut down one business until August along with quickly adapting our business model for two restaurants in order to continue to operate and serve our community.”

Martin: “I have heard from so many citizens in light of COVID that it makes me furious how they are being treated by some of these companies they work for. I am going to try to work with the General Assembly to allow local officials to have more leverage to enforce businesses to start treating people more humanely.”

Lawson: “I have taken calls and received emails from so many folks with concerns whether it be at their place of employment or the store they patronized and while the majority of those concerns were in the county, I still took the time to hear them and then relayed that information to the appropriate person.”