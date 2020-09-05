ELECTION 2016: Council race fields five candidates for three seats

Martinsville City Council has five members. All seats are at-large, meaning all council members serve all residents of the city. They do not represent specific districts like the Board of Supervisors in Henry County.
City Council elections are held every two years, and terms are staggered so that three council members are elected or re-elected on one occasion and two on the other.
This year is a 3-seat election, and all incumbents want another term, while two newcomers have entered the race.
The race is nonpartisan, and voters may select up to three of the five candidates on the ballot.
With less than two months before the election in November, we checked in with all five candidates to see how their campaigns are going.
Q: There are less than two months left for voters to decide who their next council members will be. What do you intend to do to convince them that you should be one of their choices?
Incumbent Kathy Lawson: “I will continue to do as I have always done and that’s serve the people and our city. Serving our citizens is utmost important as a public servant."
Incumbent Jim Woods: “I want to create opportunities for dialogue. Any healthy relationship is built on open and honest communication.”
Incumbent Chad Martin: “I think citizens need to realize this is a servants role and, no slight at any other person, if you realize the condition of our community to ask citizens for money for signs or commercials is not understanding the financial stress citizens are dealing with.”
Challenger Nelson Edwards: “I have spoken with many of our Martinsville residents and they shared their issues and concerns with me, in which most of them I am in agreement with. I’ve served 31 years in public education and in my perspective as a mentor in instrumental music, I see the importance in establishing a good self-esteem and teamwork."
Challenger Pearson: “I’m still going to be Tammy Pearson and keep doing what I already do as a Martinsville resident. I raise my voice about not only my issues and concerns, but also those with whom I interact with as a business person, churchgoer, volunteer and friend."
Q: COVID-19 has dramatically altered our lives. Has it altered your thinking at all in terms of what council is currently doing?
Woods: “Approving city staff action to earmark a great deal of the federal CARES funds for COVID-19 improvements to small businesses is something done by council. Approving the city staff action to earmark additional CARES funding for the Department of Social Services and Grace Network to dispense to citizens in need of assistance with utility bills is another step in the right direction.
Edwards: “I would like to return to normalcy and see small businesses, realtors and investors thriving again. We need our schools to safely reopen as well as our extracurricular activities, such as sports and fine arts.”
Pearson: “Altered our lives is an understatement. My husband and I had to completely shut down one business until August along with quickly adapting our business model for two restaurants in order to continue to operate and serve our community.”
Martin: “I have heard from so many citizens in light of COVID that it makes me furious how they are being treated by some of these companies they work for. I am going to try to work with the General Assembly to allow local officials to have more leverage to enforce businesses to start treating people more humanely.”
Lawson: “I have taken calls and received emails from so many folks with concerns whether it be at their place of employment or the store they patronized and while the majority of those concerns were in the county, I still took the time to hear them and then relayed that information to the appropriate person.”
Q: If you are an incumbent, are you learning anything new from constituents while campaigning this time around, and if you are a new candidate, what are you learning from those that would be your constituency?
Martin: “One of the best things you can do is constantly reach out to the community through events and knocking on doors. Each time I do this from year to year, I learn what people are struggling with on a daily basis. One of the most pressing issues … is making sure families and businesses are safe during this pandemic.”
Pearson: “I am all about transparent, two-way communication with City Council members, government leaders and constituents. The main concerns I’ve heard are reversion, taxes, economic development and the long-term impacts of COVID-19.”
Lawson: “It is most important to have a presence in the community, talking with constituents while being socially responsible. There’s definitely a need in our community for people to be heard and people need to know you are there for them and that’s what I do.”
Edwards: “The number one concern is reversion and keeping services high and taxes low. The current laws concerning reversion are so outdated that we need to be proactive in next years General Assembly session. Another issue that I frequently hear is the selection of our next City Manager."
Woods: “Citizens want and need to see jobs and entertainment opportunities attracted to our region and the reversion process to be put in simple terms - to be shown how reversion will affect the day-to-day lives of everyday folks."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
