 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ELECTION 2020: Congressional candidate Cameron Webb visits Danville for NAACP event
0 comments
editor's pick top story

ELECTION 2020: Congressional candidate Cameron Webb visits Danville for NAACP event

{{featured_button_text}}

The Danville chapter of the NAACP hosted its Family & Friends Day on Saturday with two distinct themes in mind: voting and COVID-19 safety.

Amid a collection of informational booths for community resources, free COVID-19 tests were available at the playground on the corner of Holbrook and Sycamore Streets in Danville. And when there wasn’t a band playing or a raffle being held, attendees heard speeches from several political candidates vying for votes with just more than a month remaining until Election Day on Nov. 3.

Much of 2020 has been clouded with a fraught political climate — brought on in part by a string of race and social justice incidents and demonstrations — along with growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among the Black community and other people of color.

Therein lies Bennett’s motivations for making voting and health resources available.

“I want to make sure that everybody gets out and votes and is registered to vote,” Bennett said. “I want to make sure that everybody gets tested.”

Despite the presence of various politicians Saturday, Bennett said the NAACP doesn’t endorse any candidates. The organization simply stresses voting and “making sure people have rides to vote and making sure everything is equal.”

Bennett said people could arrange a ride to their voting location by contacting the Danville NAACP or W&W Luxury Limousine Service.

Among Saturday’s attendees included Robin Scott King, the niece of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and L. Louise Lucas, the president pro tem of the Senate of Virginia. Lucas spoke to the crowd briefly before introducing, and offering her endorsement of, Cameron Webb, the Democratic candidate running to represent Virginia’s 5th Congressional District in November.

Webb told the crowd about his background — as a child of Central Virginia, a University of Virginia graduate and now as a practicing physician who also teaches and serves as the director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine — and implored the event’s attendees to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing.

“There is one path through this pandemic, and that is science,” he said, while also stressing the importance of monitoring symptoms and being mindful of physical distancing.

A common theme among speakers was the urging of a vote for a platform that is inclusive and considerate, as opposed to closed off and disingenuous. Webb, who is running against Republican candidate Bob Good, echoed a similar sentiment.

“One person does not make all the change that we need in our Congress. That space is broken, and we know it,” Webb said. “But let’s send someone from the Fifth who’s going to fight for us.”

Pittsylvania County native Xavier Warren, seeking a bid for Virginia’s lieutenant governor in 2021, also attended.

Parker Cotton is a reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at 276-638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.

Voting info

WHAT: Early voting, or no-excuse, in-person absentee voting,

WHEN: Continues through Oct. 31.

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

WHERE:

  • In Danville: Registrar's Office at 530 Main St., First Floor, Suite 100.
  • In Pittsylvania County: Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex at 19783 U.S. 29 in Chatham.

CURBSIDE VOTING: Available Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.

ID: A valid form of identification is required.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Oct. 13.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert