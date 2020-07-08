ELECTION 2020: Council member who says he represents everyone seeks a full term in Martinsville.

Jim Woods considers himself broad-minded and representative of people from all walks of life and said he is seeking a full, 4-year term on Martinsville City Council because he can be a consensus builder and not divisive during the contentious and oncoming process of reverting Martinsville from a city to a town.
After running unsuccessfully for City Council in 2012, Woods emerged from among six candidates in August 2018 to fill the unexpired term of council member Sharon Brooks Hodge, who resigned and moved from the area.
“I remember her [Hodge] saying, ’They don’t know what it means to be Black,’” Woods said. “I didn’t like that — it framed the election in the wrong context — I was unemployed in this community in this economy and was among all colors of the rainbow.
“The only color I saw was green, and I didn’t have any. I know what it’s like to live hand-to-mouth.”
Woods, 48, is among five candidates who filed by June 9 for three seats on the ballot in November. The race is nonpartisan, and the top three with the most votes win. Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice-Mayor Chad Martin are also seeking re-election, and Tammy C. Pearson and Nelson Edwards are newcomers to the race.
Woods has been involved in the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, the TheatreWorks Community Players and the Patriot Players. He has been a school teacher, branch manager of the Blue Ridge Regional Library and is currently working as a private duty nurse. He said he hopes to be back with the Martinsville school system this fall.
“I bring up being unemployed,” Woods said. “People [candidates] want to tout their resources or business acumen, but when you sit in the health department waiting on WIC checks because you have two small kids, you begin to see how things are.”
Reversion will move from discussion to implementation for anyone serving on council in the next few years. Woods said he wants to help with that transition.
“I worked in Henry County schools when they consolidated,” Woods said. “I had the unique opportunity to teach both areas’ [city and county] kids.
“The only people that have an issue is the parents. In the age of social media the lines are blurred.
“We don’t know what reversion looks like, but we have to talk to our neighbors in Henry County. I want us to come to the table to talk like neighbors, not adversaries.
“I’ve lived in Henry County and Martinsville. and priority one will be fleshing it [reversion] out.”
Woods says he is guided by the four-way test he learned as a Martinsville Rotarian and considers it necessary that a council member represent everyone.
“Before I decide on something I ask: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build and will it be beneficial?
“I’ve been in this community for just over 20 years, and I’ve experienced famine and feast — I’ve served as a City Council member for the last two and a half years.
“I serve the people of Martinsville by making sure that everything I say and do is truthful, equitable and edifying.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
