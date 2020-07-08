ELECTION 2020: Council member who says he represents everyone seeks a full term in Martinsville.

Jim Woods considers himself broad-minded and representative of people from all walks of life and said he is seeking a full, 4-year term on Martinsville City Council because he can be a consensus builder and not divisive during the contentious and oncoming process of reverting Martinsville from a city to a town.

After running unsuccessfully for City Council in 2012, Woods emerged from among six candidates in August 2018 to fill the unexpired term of council member Sharon Brooks Hodge, who resigned and moved from the area.

“I remember her [Hodge] saying, ’They don’t know what it means to be Black,’” Woods said. “I didn’t like that — it framed the election in the wrong context — I was unemployed in this community in this economy and was among all colors of the rainbow.

“The only color I saw was green, and I didn’t have any. I know what it’s like to live hand-to-mouth.”

Woods, 48, is among five candidates who filed by June 9 for three seats on the ballot in November. The race is nonpartisan, and the top three with the most votes win. Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice-Mayor Chad Martin are also seeking re-election, and Tammy C. Pearson and Nelson Edwards are newcomers to the race.