ELECTION 2020: During a social distanced campaign season, Bob Good and Cameron Webb distance themselves ideologically in race for 5th Congressional District

Webb finds that characterization of himself to be misleading.

As a member of a bipartisan initiative to help bring down the cost of prescription drugs, Webb worked in the final few months of President Barack Obama’s administration and the first few months of Donald Trump’s administration — a position, he told the Register & Bee in a phone interview, that he wouldn’t have received if he were a radical politician.

For Good to suggest otherwise, Webb said, is an example of “typical Washington politics.”

He continued: “The truth is I’m a physician and somebody who cares deeply about my community. I have been my entire career. That’s no different because I’m going into politics.”

Their ideological differences aside, the candidates each offered a thought on what they admired in their opponent during a contentious campaign season.

“I respect and admire and acknowledge that he’s a man of faith,” Webb said of Good. “As a Christian myself, that’s something that immediately I’m drawn to — just his passion for his faith. I think it manifests a little differently in the two of us, but just the same I think it’s great to hear that he’s so motivated by his faith and that he has that relationship.”