ELECTION 2020: First female mayor of Martinsville seeks another term on City Council

Kathy Lawson says she wants another four years on Martinsville City Council because of ongoing projects that she wants to see through to completion -- including reversion.
The current and first female mayor in Martinsville, Lawson served from 2006 until 2010 and was elected to a second term in 2016.
She is among five candidates who filed by June 9 for three seats on the ballot in November. The race is nonpartisan, and the top three with the most votes win. Vice-Mayor Chad Martin and Council Member Jim Woods are also seeking re-election, and Tammy C. Pearson and Nelson C. Edwards are newcomers to the race.
"We have a lot going on in our city, and we are just into the tip of the iceberg with reversion," Lawson said. "We have many projects in the works that will bring people to our uptown and other projects that will be beneficial to our citizens."
Lawson, 66, has lived in Martinsville since age 5. She is a licensed insurance agent and is the manager of the personal lines department at Burton and Company.
"I volunteer with many organizations to promote well-being withing our city and community," Lawson said. "I am a people person and love our community."
Lawson doesn't tout personal accomplishments as a member of council but said she considers herself to be a member of a team elected to work for the greater good of the people it serves.
"We have moved forward from highest unemployment and the financial issues in the early 2000s to bringing our city back," Lawson said. "Because of 'paying attention' the city was able to purchase the Henry Hotel and transform it from what it was to a beautiful, mixed-use facility in uptown.
"We now have a useful energy source at the landfill that otherwise might not have happened" and "our city far exceeds the minimum amount of recycling that is required because of our efforts to expand and enlarge our recycling containers."
If re-elected Lawson said she plans to continue down the path of reverting the city to a town status -- which the council has approved -- while growing the uptown community.
"Reversion isn't a process that happens overnight. It's going to take time, patience and a lot of dialogue with our counterparts in Henry County," Lawson said. "We have several projects in the works that will help grow our uptown area with mixed-use buildings, adding to our tax base."
As for right now, Lawson says her focus is staying safe and keeping the economy going in the right direction through the coronavirus pandemic.
"With our city-funded small business grants, we have been able to provide needed resources for our businesses to make the changes we now understand as necessary in this new environment," Lawson said. "Our tax revenues were above projections before COVID-19 hit, so not being able to project exactly how this will affect our budget has been tough."
Lawson said the eight years she has spent on City Council during a 14-year period has given her perspective.
"Something that might seem so insignificant to one person could be monumental for another," Lawson said. "You have to put yourself in their shoes to understand the struggle or issue that they need help with."
Lawson played down her long list of involvement with community service organizations, and the various boards on which she has served.
"I would say just how much I love our city and our citizens," Lawson said. "I have been blessed beyond measure to have been able to serve our community.
"Our work is far from being done, and I would appreciate the opportunity to continue down our path to best serve our city and our citizens."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
