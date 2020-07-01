ELECTION 2020: First female mayor of Martinsville seeks another term on City Council

"We have moved forward from highest unemployment and the financial issues in the early 2000s to bringing our city back," Lawson said. "Because of 'paying attention' the city was able to purchase the Henry Hotel and transform it from what it was to a beautiful, mixed-use facility in uptown.

"We now have a useful energy source at the landfill that otherwise might not have happened" and "our city far exceeds the minimum amount of recycling that is required because of our efforts to expand and enlarge our recycling containers."

If re-elected Lawson said she plans to continue down the path of reverting the city to a town status -- which the council has approved -- while growing the uptown community.

"Reversion isn't a process that happens overnight. It's going to take time, patience and a lot of dialogue with our counterparts in Henry County," Lawson said. "We have several projects in the works that will help grow our uptown area with mixed-use buildings, adding to our tax base."

As for right now, Lawson says her focus is staying safe and keeping the economy going in the right direction through the coronavirus pandemic.