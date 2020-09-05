ELECTION 2020: Henry County voters must head online or out of town to meet 5th District Congressional candidates Good and Webb

"It is imperative that our law enforcement officers have access to the best tools and technology available as well as the support of our elected officials,” Good stated in a news release.

The group “Women for Good” is also finalizing plans for rallies aimed at female voters, although dates have not been set, campaign representatives said.

“Our overall goal is to encourage women to use their voice for 'Good' and get out the vote,” Good scheduler Courtney Heath wrote in an email. “We will be encouraging voter registration training, door knocking and gathering other women to do the same. It is a group effort!”

In terms of health precautions at these events, “We are doing our best to abide by local ordinances,” Heath said. “Masks are recommended but not mandatory. Social distancing is encouraged.”

On the other hand, Webb, a practicing physician who treats COVID-19 patients, is limiting campaign gatherings and door knocking in favor of other forms of outreach to minimize potential spread of the virus. He has not completely eliminated in-person events from his schedule — recently speaking at an outdoor event in Danville — but has cut them back significantly.