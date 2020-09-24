WATCH NOW: ELECTION 2020: Martinsville City council candidates face off in church-sponsored forum

Four of the five candidates for Martinsville City Council answered questions for about 90 minutes Wednesday at a forum hosted by the Mount Sinai Church.
Nelson Edwards was attending a family event out of town and was not present, but incumbents Kathy Lawson, Chad Martin and Jim Woods and newcomer Tammy Pearson responded to 11 questions presented by Martinsville Bulletin reporter Holly Kozelsky.
This is how the candidates answered those questions, with their responses paraphrased for clarity and brevity.
What is your position on the possibility of the city reverting to a town and why do you feel that way?
Pearson: There have been poor decisions made in the past. I am concerned that some taxes would double and reversion would be detrimental to small businesses. The city and the county should be concentrating on combining services.
Woods: I voted for reversion. Our hands are tied. I have worked in Henry County schools, and the children would speak to me and tell me this is not a football game from 1959, and you need to be looking out for our future.
Lawson: The idea of reversion has been kicked around for years. It’s time to do something. We are the only state in the U.S. with independent cities. We have opportunities to work with our colleagues in Henry County, and we can figure out how to do business together so it’s equitable. Not doing something isn’t going to get us anywhere in the future.
Martin: Reversion is a win-win. There will be savings to the city and the county. There are a lot of services being repeated.
Is the city in a financial crisis?
Woods: No. We have a fund balance of $14 million. We’re not broke, it’s a misnomer.
Lawson: We’re not broke. We have a $14.3 million fund balance and $10.9 million in utility reserves. The problem is - things continue to increase such as schools. How do you continue to fund the cost of education when your population is aging?
Martin: The city is not in a financial crisis. Our tax base is going lower and lower. The best situation is to be a part of Henry County, so we can increase those numbers.
Pearson: As a citizen I’m scared. We have the highest meals tax in the state, and we can’t keep doing that. We’re probably not in dire financial straits, but there may be things we can do better whether it’s reversion or just doing things differently.
If you are an incumbent, what has been your most important decision on council, and if you are a newcomer, what is the most important thing you would do as a council member?
Lawson: I don’t think there is such a thing. We make decisions for our government and our citizens - so many different things. They are all important.
Martin: There is no way to put one above the other. We have done so much as a whole. We got the schools back up and going, and there are seven projects we are working on in 2021. We have built relationships with the county so that we have those foundational relationships so there won’t be so much friction.
Pearson: We have to work together as a team and as citizens and with partnerships. I will bring transparency and two-way feedback. We need to look at out-of-the-box thinking and I will be a business voice.
Woods: I concur with the mayor [Lawson] and vice-mayor [Martin] - we are forward thinking and allowing people to make our city great. We earmarked over $100,000 for CARES Act money for small business grants and it ended up being over $400,000.
How do you feel about the Black Lives Matter movement and how it relates to local police?
Martin: If all lives matter, then Black lives matter. We have not had issues here like some of the national issues, because the police here work well together. I would fund police more if it were up to me.
Pearson: The Black Lives Matter movement started in 2013 to bring healing and justice to Black people, and that’s pertinent. We’ve done a good job here. Accountability starts at the top and our police officers know that. I also believe our police force should reflect our demographics.
Woods: There are abortions and Blacks shooting Blacks. If Black lives matter, then so do the babies and others. I’ve seen the way police here do their training, and they don’t come in guns blazing, Our police department goes above and beyond.
Lawson: Black lives matter. Lives of Black people are as important as anything. We need to respect one another - it just has to matter. We are fortunate that we do not have the problems that other areas do.
Should the city continue to fund outside organizations? If so, what three do you think are most important?
Pearson: I have to listen to my constituents and consider how it will affect our future.
Woods: The budget process is collaborative. To say we’re going to cut back on the EDC or Senior Services - it changes from year to year. One year we needed new equipment for fire and EMS.
Lawson: We contribute to many - you name it. The fundamental part is - are the funds we give able to be leveraged with other funds to get greater sums?
Martin: I agree with the mayor [Lawson]. We are dealing with $3,000 and $5,000, but if they can leverage our money for grants, that creates greater value. We have to be really strategic - it depends on the timing.
How do you feel about the city attorney also being the assistant city manager and possibly the city manager one day?
Woods: They already do it in Bristol. I don’t see a conflict of interest. Eric Monday is looking after our citizens, and that has been determined time and time again.
Lawson: He [Monday] reviews documents and does more than a council attorney. Wayne Knox, who is retired, had multiple roles with the city. I don’t have a problem with it. The city manager made the decision, and if Monday applies for city manager one day, then he would be considered like anyone else.
Martin: It’s frustrating to have someone on council take on Monday because of a personal issue. He’s saving us money, and he’s spoken of highly. Monday has a love for this area, and he does not have to be here. I support him.
Pearson: I’m an outsider looking in, and I do kind of see a conflict of interest. It’s my personal opinion - I don’t know the innerworkings. But I believe he should apply like all other candidates, and when the time comes to hire the next city manager, we need to do a nationwide search and get the very best.
What is your opinion on the Henricopolis School of Medicine and the release of documents pertaining to the failed venture?
Lawson: All the documents are housed in the city commonwealth attorney’s office. I don’t know if a judge has released them, but I don’t have a problem with releasing whatever has been made public.
Martin: When you apply for a grant and now the city has to pay it back, citizens should be able to read it as soon as it has been released.
Pearson: It’s extremely complicated. As a citizen, I want to see where did $800,000 go and who is responsible. We learn from mistakes and don’t need to repeat these things.
Woods: I have no issue with transparency as soon as it’s released by the judge to be made public.
What happens if the solar panel project at the former Lynwood Country Club goes bad?
Martin: It’s in the contract. They are a business, and it’s not in the foresight to lose money.
Pearson: Do I worry? Yes I do. Technology is changing so rapidly.
Woods: It’s a 25-year contract, and I don’t think that’s a long-term contract. I don’t think this is sinking money in a bad endeavor.
Lawson: We are a customer of this company. We are protected.
Do you think the charter should be changed to allow for the election of mayor and members of the school board?
Pearson: I would rather see school board members voted upon. The mayor is a little more difficult.
Woods: I have no problem with the election of school board members - that process would be palatable to me. But the mayor? I don’t have an up or down vote about it.
Lawson: The current system has worked for decades.
Martin: We [city council] were able to get in there and get the former superintendent out because she was bringing the school system down.
How do you feel about resource officers?
Woods: Having been a teacher, I loved seeing the officers.
Lawson: I’m in favor of school resource officers.
Martin: Nationally, I take issue, but locally - it’s different.
Pearson: I support resource officers.
What is your opinion on the city’s purchase of the BB&T building?
Martin: We got a $2 million building for $25,000, and the developers will pay us back, so it comes at no cost to the city. We want a thriving uptown, and, yes, some parts of the building have asbestos, but grant money will pay for the asbestos to come out.
Pearson: I’m excited for investors and developers and a vibrant uptown is important, but we don’t need to move city hall or the city offices to the lower level of the BB&T building. We are fine where we are. We should bring in commercial business in the lower level of the BB&T building, and we do need more people living uptown.
Woods: I had an issue with the Martinsville Bulletin and its headline “City buys building for $25,000.” I suggested a better headline, it was longer, but it sounded good. I believe the enterprise zone needs to have bustling activity.
Lawson: We inquired about the lease on the roof of the building for our antennas and learned they were going to tear it down - a beautiful iconic building - the centerpiece of a thriving area. There is a small amount of asbestos, but the developers are not concerned. We can do this for almost nothing.
If city hall moves to the BB&T building, what will be done with the city municipal building?
Pearson: We are a struggling city. We need to stay where we are.
Woods: I think it will be used for courts as well as public safety.
Lawson: The building will become public safety and courts. It will make a better workspace for them.
Martin: The city administrative offices will move to the BB&T building, not everyone. Our thought process is it will be utilized by Henry County for the courts after Martinsville reverts to a town. They might need the space.
What is your opinion on the city and county both using the new jail being constructed in Henry County?
Woods: Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper work together. It will be discussed once that bridge is crossed.
Lawson: The new jail won’t be finished until 2022, but Perry and Draper have talked.
Martin: Our jail is overcrowded, and we send prisoners to other areas, and we have to pay for that, so we need to have that conversation with the county. I think it will be a relationship that is going to work out well.
Pearson: Reversion will play a big role in this. If the city comes under the county, then many of the decisions will already be dictated by the new relationship. I would like to ask - what are we doing to decrease crime in Martinsville? Jails are needed, but I don’t want them to be needed as much.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
