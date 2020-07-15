ELECTION 2020: Martinsville's vice-mayor wants a second term

Vice-Mayor Chad Martin is completing his fourth year on Martinsville City Council and said wants another term to “see that reversion goes through,” but if he is reelected, it will likely be his last.
“This will probably be the last time running if I’m to win,” Martin said. “I love serving the city of Martinsville, but after this term I might find a different capacity.
“People don’t know the tremendous weight on people’s shoulders. We are called upon in a restaurant — wherever you are — you are not your own.
“When you are called to serve, we always have to be there.”
Martin, 41, is among five candidates who filed by June 9 for three seats on the ballot in November. The race is nonpartisan, and the top three with the most votes win. Mayor Kathy Lawson and council member Jim Woods also are seeking reelection, and Tammy C. Pearson and Nelson Edwards are newcomers to the race.
Martin graduated from Carlisle School in 1997, is a graduate of Shaw University with a bachelor’s degree in religion and philosophy. He studied law at Shaw University Divinity School, holds a Duke University certification in nonprofit management, is a Leadership Plenty Train the Trainer Facilitator, mentors in violence prevention train the trainer, holds a certification as a lifestyle coach with the University of Virginia/Center for Disease Control and currently works for the University of Virginia as director of history united, a project of Virginia Humanities and with the local United Way helping to make sure people complete this year’s census. He was elected to City Council in 2016.
“I’ve had a few wins,” Martin said. “Winning [the election] was a major accomplishment and being able to be mentored by Gene [Teague — former council member], he was so unselfish.”
Martin said he wants to be in the room for discussions with Henry County concerning the city’s reverting to a town.
“We need people who can communicate, but more important — listen to the county,” Martin said. “It can be a win-win for both parties.”
Despite the election just over three months away, Martin says his priority right now is getting past COVID-19.
“We need to make sure our citizens are safe during the pandemic,” Martin said. “The numbers are increasing, and there is confusion.
“Who do our citizens believe and who do they trust?”
Martin says listening is the “first act of love” and considers relationship building as the key to change.
“It’s about time to listen to what the citizens want,” Martin said. “We are servants to the people and you are not serving if you aren’t willing to listen — you don’t lead if you don’t love and if somebody elected doesn’t make change, then citizens have a way to gauge if that person should be elected.
As a community organizer for over 20 years, Martin has just recently been inducted as a Global Goodwill Ambassador and says he hopes one day someone will say they have benefited from his help.
Said Martin: “I’ve gotten so many calls about people in prison. Some people think everyone on city council are lawyers. We need to educate people on what we are able and not able to do.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
