ELECTION 2020: Martinsville's vice-mayor wants a second term

“I’ve had a few wins,” Martin said. “Winning [the election] was a major accomplishment and being able to be mentored by Gene [Teague — former council member], he was so unselfish.”

Martin said he wants to be in the room for discussions with Henry County concerning the city’s reverting to a town.

“We need people who can communicate, but more important — listen to the county,” Martin said. “It can be a win-win for both parties.”

Despite the election just over three months away, Martin says his priority right now is getting past COVID-19.

“We need to make sure our citizens are safe during the pandemic,” Martin said. “The numbers are increasing, and there is confusion.

“Who do our citizens believe and who do they trust?”

Martin says listening is the “first act of love” and considers relationship building as the key to change.

“It’s about time to listen to what the citizens want,” Martin said. “We are servants to the people and you are not serving if you aren’t willing to listen — you don’t lead if you don’t love and if somebody elected doesn’t make change, then citizens have a way to gauge if that person should be elected.