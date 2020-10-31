ELECTION 2020: On last day some early voters enjoy short lines and helpful poll workers

Residents of the Southside reported very few issues voting on Saturday, which was the last day in-person voting was available for Virginians before Election Day on Tuesday.
At both the Danville registrar’s office on Main Street and the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex north of Chatham, voters were thankful to find short lines and helpful poll workers so that they could cast their ballot early.
“It went on in and voted as soon as I got in there,” said Leonard Williams, who voted at the ag complex. “It was quick.”
Voters also took advantage of the last day to vote early at registrars’ offices in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties.
Williams came to vote with his wife, Virginia, who said this was the first time she had ever voted early.
“I decided to come early because I was out this way anyway, so I figured I’d just vote today instead of Tuesday and running into all the hassle,” she said. “Today was really excellent.”
Early voting numbers for Pittsylvania County were not immediately available on Saturday, but Danville Registrar Peggy Petty confirmed through email that as of Friday night, 7,233 people had voted in the city. Petty added that 4,867 people requested a mail-in ballot for this election, and 852 of those had not been returned as of Friday.
Avoiding the prospect of a long waiting time on Tuesday seemed to be a key motivating factor for voting early.
“I’m a firefighter in Danville so I have to be at work at 7:30,” said Brian Alderson. “I was scared there’d be too long a line.”
Alderson was joined at the ag complex polls by his wife, Michele, and daughter, Abigail, who was home for the weekend from Ferrum College. Michele Alderson said the early voting process couldn’t have been simpler.
“We went straight in, got our temperature, checked our ID and went straight over to vote,” she said. “It was no waiting at all.”
Melody Clayton, of Danville, was also pleased with the speed of the process.
“Last year I had to wait a long time, being in the line and stuff, but here it was a lot quicker,” she said.
Ricky Bowling and his wife, Melinda, voted in Danville and raved about the helpfulness of the poll workers they met.
“If you didn’t really know, they could explain it to you,” Ricky Bowling said, referring to the amendment votes listed on the back of the ballot. “They wouldn’t sway you, but they would explain what you were voting for. It was very simple, very nice.”
Melinda Bowling, who said they waited in line for less than five minutes, was visibly excited for having voted in just her second presidential election.
Rebecca Turner, of Danville, said she works a job and cares for her elderly parents, so voting early saved her a lot of uncertainty and stress on Tuesday.
“I had originally planned on going to Bonner, where we normally vote, but this just seemed a little more convenient with the way our lives are right now with our parents,” she said.
Her husband, Larry Turner, emerged from the registrar’s office a short time later and explained how he works in Greensboro, N.C., and that he didn’t have a lot of confidence in getting back to town on Tuesday to avoid waiting in a long line.
“I’m off work [Saturday], I have no time constraints,” he said. “This is a lot more convenient.”
