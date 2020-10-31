ELECTION 2020: On last day some early voters enjoy short lines and helpful poll workers

Avoiding the prospect of a long waiting time on Tuesday seemed to be a key motivating factor for voting early.

“I’m a firefighter in Danville so I have to be at work at 7:30,” said Brian Alderson. “I was scared there’d be too long a line.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alderson was joined at the ag complex polls by his wife, Michele, and daughter, Abigail, who was home for the weekend from Ferrum College. Michele Alderson said the early voting process couldn’t have been simpler.

“We went straight in, got our temperature, checked our ID and went straight over to vote,” she said. “It was no waiting at all.”

Melody Clayton, of Danville, was also pleased with the speed of the process.

“Last year I had to wait a long time, being in the line and stuff, but here it was a lot quicker,” she said.

Ricky Bowling and his wife, Melinda, voted in Danville and raved about the helpfulness of the poll workers they met.

“If you didn’t really know, they could explain it to you,” Ricky Bowling said, referring to the amendment votes listed on the back of the ballot. “They wouldn’t sway you, but they would explain what you were voting for. It was very simple, very nice.”