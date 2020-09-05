ELECTION 2020 Q&A: Everything you need to know about the election this November

Eight weeks from Tuesday, voters in this area go to polls to elect the next president, a U.S. senator, one member of congress and three members of the Martinsville City Council.
Maybe you've heard that President Donald Trump is facing Democrat Joe Biden and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen on that ballot. Incumbent Senator Mark Warner (D) also is facing the challenge of Republican Daniel Gade.
But this year, with the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been much focus on how people will want to vote, to be safe and avoid crowds and delays. Virginia has instituted several new laws to make access easier by both early voting and voting by mail. There also has been a lot of political rhetoric about the security and advisability of those processes.
We thought you might find it helpful to anticipate some of your questions and provide the insights required to make this process easier.
When is the General Election?
Nov. 3
What hours are the polls open?
They are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Curbside voting is available at polling locations for voters with special needs and social distancing and masks are recommended for those voting inside the polling area. But there are more early voting opportunities this year, and it's easier to vote by mail.
How do I find out if I’m registered to vote?
Go to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click “GO.” Click “check registration status,” and enter your name, date of birth, last four digits of your social security number, choose your locality and check the certification box. Hit the “continue” button and you’ll be able to see your voter record. If you aren’t in the system and you think you should be, contact your local registrar.
Who is my local registrar?
If you live in Martinsville, it’s Cynthia Barbour. Her phone number is 276-403-5122 and her email is cbarbour@ci.martinsville.va.us. If you live in Henry County, it’s Elizabeth Stone. Her phone number is 276-638-5108 and her email is estone@co.henry.va.us. For Patrick County residents, your registrar is Susan Taylor. Her phone number is 276-694-7206 and her email is staylor@co.patrick.va.us.
Do I need to bring proof that I am registered to vote?
No, but you do need a qualifying ID. Acceptable forms of identification include: voter confirmation documents, Virginia driver’s license, Virginia DMV-issued ID, U.S. passport, employer-issued ID, student ID issued by a community college or university in the U.S., U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID, tribal ID, Virginia voter photo ID card or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck.
Do I qualify to vote absentee -- so I can vote by mail and avoid lines and COVID-19 exposures?
You think of "absentee" voting as having to have a reason to vote by mail or at the registrar's office rather than at the polls on Election Day, but you do not have to have a reason to vote early.
How do I apply for an absentee ballot to vote by mail?
One of three ways: Apply www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, contact your registrar and request a ballot or visit the registrar’s office and complete the application.
What is the deadline if I vote absentee?
If you apply by mail, you must do so by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, and absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and must arrive by noon on Nov. 6.
What did the General Assembly do on Friday?
The General Assembly passed legislation to set up drop boxes for absentee ballots, so they won't have to be mailed. The Virginia Department of Elections will soon provide guidance to local registrars about how to manage the drop boxes.
How is COVID-19 going to affect the process this year?
If you are going to vote early and in-person or to register in person, you will have to follow the rules of the building you are visiting.
For instance at the Martinsville Municipal Building, you are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. When you enter the building, your temperature will be scanned, and you will need to complete a questionnaire. Once you are inside for in-person voting, only two people will be allowed in the public area of the registrar’s office at a time, and with the anticipated increase of absentee voting this year, don’t be surprised if you will have to wait for a short time.
It’s business as usual in Henry County, with the registrar’s offices open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Protective shields are in place at the front desk. That office is experiencing higher call volumes with inquiries about where to vote, the status of registration, this year’s requirements and early voting.
Patrick County registrar's offices are also operating as usual, with social distancing in place and increased cleaning of high contact areas.
How many people are registered to vote this year and how many requests have been received to vote absentee or by mail?
In Martinsville, there are 8,700 registered voters. So far, 890 absentee-ballot requests have been received, compared to 579 ballots cast absentee in 2016.
In Henry County, voter registration has increased from about 35,000 to 36,000 since 2016, and about 2,000 absentee-ballot requests have been received.
Patrick County has 12,532 registered voters and has so far received 612 absentee-ballot requests.
Are my local officials equipped to handle this year’s election during a pandemic?
In Martinsville the registrar’s offices are small with a limited number of staff and space available for conducting an election under normal conditions. This year the Electoral Board will be assisting with the mailing and absentee in-person voting, and the philosophy appears to be that - “Many prayers and everyone’s patience, it will work.”
Henry County has added additional staffing to assist with the process and mitigate the additional work involved with the increase in absentee ballot application processing.
Patrick County has increased their staff for this year’s election, and the registrar expressed confidence that her office is prepared to handle the new workload.
Will there be enough poll workers on Election Day?
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are in need of additional poll workers and people willing to serve as alternates in case someone drops out at the last minute. To be a poll worker in Henry County, you must attend training in October and agree to work at a designated precinct from 5 a.m to 9 p.m. on Election Day. If you want to help or have questions, call your registrar in Martinsville at 276-403-5122, in Henry County at 276-634-4697 or in Patrick County at 276-694-7206.
Are the current polling locations suitable for social distancing and will there be any changes in location of any polls because of COVID-19?
All precincts throughout Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties have been equipped for proper social distancing and no changes in location has been made.
I’ve heard some people are receiving an application to vote absentee without asking for it. What’s that about?
Recently, there have been three different mailings by third-party groups: The Center for Voter Information, Democratic Party of Virginia and Republican Party of Virginia. You may complete and return the application, which is pre-addressed to your locality, but these groups are not affiliated with the Department of Elections in Richmond or your local registrar.
Bill Wyatt, a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin, created these responses from interviews with Martinsville Registrar Cindy Barbour and Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor. Henry County Registrar Elizabeth Stone deferred questions to Henry County Electoral Board Member Ellen Boone, who provided answers specific to Henry County. Information was also obtained from the Virginia Board of Elections. Additional information may be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/election-voter-faq/.
