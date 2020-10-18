ELECTION 2020: Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade criticizes Mark Warner and the Democratic Party during Danville campaign stop

DANVILLE -- Republican U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade spent Saturday morning at Danville’s Westside Diner meeting with residents and framing himself as a career servant — the opposite, he said, of Democrat incumbent Mark Warner, who he called a career politician.

As nearly 30 supporters and local GOP officials gathered for breakfast just more than two weeks out from Election Day, Gade, 45, told the story of his life, which centered on his extensive Army record and the 2005 explosion in Iraq that claimed his right leg.

After his injury, Gade said he had to “remake” himself because he wasn’t sure what he would do for a living. He ultimately decided on graduate school at the University of Georgia, where he received a master’s degree and a doctorate in public administration, and that set him on a path to still be a member of the military until he retired after 20 years in 2017.

“When I’m at a fork in the road, I always choose to serve,” he told Saturday’s assembled crowd. He since has served in George W. Bush’s administration, advising on veterans’ issues and military health care; taught at West Point, where he also attended; and he currently teaches at American University in Washington, D.C.