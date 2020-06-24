ELECTION 2020: Retired educator and musician becomes candidate for Martinsville City Council

“It seems like Appalachian is a lot cheaper than the city,” he said. “I’m concerned about that, and I thought maybe I could make a difference there.

“This is a learning process for me going forward, so I would just like to see somehow the rates be a little more affordable.”

Edwards supports the city’s reverting to a town status, but he says the issue needs another look.

“I’m a Colts fan, and Indianapolis became a town, and they have thrived since they’ve became a town,” Edwards said. “Why couldn’t it work here?

“I’d like to get more business into the city, and that would help into reversion — I think we don’t have a broad enough tax base in the city, and I think the county could probably help us.”

Edwards said a committee needs to be actively studying the options available under reversion, and council should be discussing it at meetings.

Said Edwards: “I just feel like it [reversion] needs to be brought back up.”

This is Edwards’ first time running for an elected office.