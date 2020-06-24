ELECTION 2020: Retired educator and musician becomes candidate for Martinsville City Council

A retired educator said he thinks he has the common sense needed to be a viable candidate for the Martinsville City Council.
Nelson C. Edwards, 68, spent 16 years working for the Pittsylvania County school system and 15 years in the Henry County school system before retiring in 2015. He is a lifelong resident of the Martinsville area.
He is among five candidates who filed by June 9 for three seats on the ballot in November. The race is nonpartisan, and the top three with the most votes win. Three of those candidates are incumbents — Mayor Kathy Lawson, Vice-Mayor Chad Martin and council member Jim Woods — and Tammy C. Pearson also has filed to run.
“I’ve lived in Martinsville my whole life, except for a small stint in the county,” Edwards said. “I am a retired band director and physics teacher.”
Edwards said he never thought of himself as a potential member of city council until he was approached by a resident.
“I was asked to run, and at first I told myself, ’Nelson, you’re a musician, not a politician,’” he said. “But I’ve always been interested in politics, and I felt like I had the savvy and common sense to make a difference in the city of Martinsville.”
Edwards said he was concerned about the electric rates in the city.
“It seems like Appalachian is a lot cheaper than the city,” he said. “I’m concerned about that, and I thought maybe I could make a difference there.
“This is a learning process for me going forward, so I would just like to see somehow the rates be a little more affordable.”
Edwards supports the city’s reverting to a town status, but he says the issue needs another look.
“I’m a Colts fan, and Indianapolis became a town, and they have thrived since they’ve became a town,” Edwards said. “Why couldn’t it work here?
“I’d like to get more business into the city, and that would help into reversion — I think we don’t have a broad enough tax base in the city, and I think the county could probably help us.”
Edwards said a committee needs to be actively studying the options available under reversion, and council should be discussing it at meetings.
Said Edwards: “I just feel like it [reversion] needs to be brought back up.”
This is Edwards’ first time running for an elected office.
“I’ve been a resident of Martinsville for many years, and I love this town, and I’d like to see us thriving again,” he said. “We need to bring more business in and have better business opportunities, and [if elected] I’ll do what I can.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.