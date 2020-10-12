ELECTION 2020: Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote

General Election 2020 is 21 days away -- on Nov. 3 -- and Tuesday marks the beginning of several deadlines in an expanded timetable that was created to allow you to avoid long lines and potential exposure to COVID-19.
If you intend to vote in this year's election, you must be registered by the end of Tuesday. If you are registered but need to update the information (such as a change of address) that also must be done by Tuesday.
Both may be accomplished online at the Virginia Department of Elections citizen's portal or at your local registrar's office.
The online portal also allows you to check your registration status, find your polling place and apply to vote absentee by mail.
If you register at your local registrar's office, you do not have to present any form of identification, but you do have to sign a form attesting that you are who you say you are.
The online portal requires that you have a valid Virginia driver's license or state ID card, and you must consent to allowing your DMV signature on file to be used as your voter registration signature.
You must also be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Virginia, at least 18 years of age on or before election day and not currently convicted of a felony or judged as mentally incapacitated and disqualified to vote.
There are deadlines on Oct. 23 for requesting and absentee ballot by mail and another on Oct. 31 to vote early and in-person or by absentee.
Support Local Journalism
In this year's General Election, all ballots in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties will list the candidates for president and vice president of the United States: Democrats Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Republicans Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence and Libertarians Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy F. "Spike" Cohen.
In Virginia, all voters will also choose for United States Senate either Mark R. Warner (D) or Daniel M. Gade (R).
There also in parts of Henry County is a 5th Congressional District race between Bob Good (R) and Cameron Webb (D). U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) is unopposed in the 9th District.
There are two constitutional amendments requiring either a "yes" or "no" vote:
- Constitutional Amendment No. 1: Should the constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens? The commission would be responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts, which would be voted on but not changed by the General Assembly and enacted without the governor's involvement. That responsibility would fall to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission were to fail to draw districts or the General Assembly were to fail to enact districts by certain deadlines.
- Constitutional Amendment No. 2: Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who is 100% service-connected, permanent and totally disabled be free from state and local taxation?
There are two other local races and two sales tax votes.
In Martinsville, voters may choose three members for City Council from among five candidates: Nelson C. Edwards, Tammy C. Pearson, Chad E. Martin, James N. "Jim" Woods and Kathy C. Lawson. The race is non-partisan.
In Patrick County, current Stuart Mayor K. Ray Weiland is running unopposed, and there are two candidates running for one town council seat: Erica L. Cipko and John M. "Mac" Deekens. The race is non-partisan.
Henry County and Patrick County also each have a "yes" or "no" vote on a 1% sales tax referendum that is allowed to fund capital construction and renovation projects for schools. The language may differ slightly as approved by each Board of Supervisors.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.