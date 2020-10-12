ELECTION 2020: Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote

General Election 2020 is 21 days away -- on Nov. 3 -- and Tuesday marks the beginning of several deadlines in an expanded timetable that was created to allow you to avoid long lines and potential exposure to COVID-19.

If you intend to vote in this year's election, you must be registered by the end of Tuesday. If you are registered but need to update the information (such as a change of address) that also must be done by Tuesday.

Both may be accomplished online at the Virginia Department of Elections citizen's portal or at your local registrar's office.

The online portal also allows you to check your registration status, find your polling place and apply to vote absentee by mail.

If you register at your local registrar's office, you do not have to present any form of identification, but you do have to sign a form attesting that you are who you say you are.

The online portal requires that you have a valid Virginia driver's license or state ID card, and you must consent to allowing your DMV signature on file to be used as your voter registration signature.