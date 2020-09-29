E:ECTION 2020: Voters are casting ballots in Virginia with no ID at all

You no doubt have heard that in order to vote in this year’s election in Virginia you will need to present an ID. Actually, that is not exactly the case.

Although the Virginia Board of Elections states that you need a “qualifying ID,” some voters have learned the definition of the term includes being able to vote with no ID at all — as long as you have voted previously in Virginia.

“Under the new laws — you need absolutely no ID to vote, not even a utility statement,” said Tim Anderson, a Virginia Beach-based lawyer. “You are allowed to go in and ‘declare’ who you are. All you need is the name and address of the voter.”

Anderson said if the voter agrees to sign a form, he or she will receive a full ballot — not a provisional ballot — and the “vote counts immediately.”

Wondering if this really were possible, Anderson walked into his registrar’s office and voted without anything to prove who he was.

Asked if a person could walk in the registrar’s office and vote early without a reason or any form of identification, Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor said “that is correct,” although no one has requested to do so in her office, yet.