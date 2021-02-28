ELECTION 2021: Candidate for governor meets with Henry-Martinsville GOP

Marketing executive Pete Snyder, 48, was back in Martinsville on Tuesday to talk about his candidacy for governor at a meeting of Republicans from Martinsville and Henry County.
Snyder had declared in January his intention to seek the GOP nomination.
He is facing state Sen. Amanda Chase, state Del. Kirk Cox, businessman Peter Doran, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Sergio de la Peña, activist Merle Rutledge Jr., Army veteran Kurt Santini and businessman Ken Youngkin.
The GOP will select its candidate (for both governor and lieutenant governor) during a convention scheduled to be staged May 8 in the parking lots at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Snyder took questions from attendees at Chopstix restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville and talked about his plan to open schools. He called for "spineless, career politicians to stand up to special-interest groups."
Snyder is touring the commonwealth with a theme of getting schools throughout the state re-opened and noting that many counties - especially in and around Washington, D.C. - have no in-person classes.
His plan is beyond a hybrid solution being used in Patrick County and elsewhere, calling for students to attend classes five days a week - every week - with teachers in every classroom.
"Beyond Pete, no candidate or Republican in the country has made re-opening schools such a singular focus of his or her efforts," a campaign release stated. "As [President Joe] Biden and national Democrats have walked-back promises to return students to the classroom, Pete has continued to keep the pressure on leaders in Virginia and nationally to make sure schools open."
Snyder may be better known locally as the man who with his wife, Burson, launched the Virginia 30 Day Fund, a non-profit that raised more than $4 million and has helped more than 900 businesses across the state.
The Harvest Foundation partnered with Snyder in helping more than 200 businesses in Martinsville and Henry County.
