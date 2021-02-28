ELECTION 2021: Candidate for governor meets with Henry-Martinsville GOP

Marketing executive Pete Snyder, 48, was back in Martinsville on Tuesday to talk about his candidacy for governor at a meeting of Republicans from Martinsville and Henry County.

Snyder had declared in January his intention to seek the GOP nomination.

He is facing state Sen. Amanda Chase, state Del. Kirk Cox, businessman Peter Doran, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Sergio de la Peña, activist Merle Rutledge Jr., Army veteran Kurt Santini and businessman Ken Youngkin.

The GOP will select its candidate (for both governor and lieutenant governor) during a convention scheduled to be staged May 8 in the parking lots at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

Snyder took questions from attendees at Chopstix restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville and talked about his plan to open schools. He called for "spineless, career politicians to stand up to special-interest groups."

Snyder is touring the commonwealth with a theme of getting schools throughout the state re-opened and noting that many counties - especially in and around Washington, D.C. - have no in-person classes.