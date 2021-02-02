ELECTION 2021: Co-founder of Virginia 30 Day Fund announces Republican bid for governor.

If you have heard of Pete Snyder, it may be because he has been to Martinsville and Henry County five times doling out $3,000 checks to small businesses facing closure because of the financial strains of the coronavirus.
Snyder and his wife, Burson, created the Virginia 30 Day Fund, raised more than $4 million and have helped more than 900 businesses across the state. The Harvest Foundation partnered with Snyder in helping more than 200 businesses in Martinsville and Henry County.
But Snyder, 48, handed over the reins of his organization and declared his intention to seek the GOP nomination for governor.
“I’m an entrepreneur, I started several small businesses, I’m an innovator, and I’m a disruptor,” Snyder said. “So many small businesses have fallen by the wayside and have not been able to hang on.”
Snyder started his first company, New Media Strategies, the first social media marketing company in the country, at the age of 26 and sold it for $30 million.
He is now an investor and the chief revenue officer of Disruptor Capital.
“The first business I ever started was in 1999,” Snyder said. “I built it up over 12 years - we started as a brand-new industry that did not exist. That’s how I’m disruptive. I work with entrepreneurs, hear their ideas and help them make their dreams come true.”
Snyder grew his business in Arlington but now lives in Charlottesville. He says he relates to the people in Martinsville and Henry County very well.
“I grew up in a rural part of Pennsylvania. It’s about as rural as you can get,” he said. “There are wonderful people in Martinsville and Henry County, and I’m really sick and tired of the way things are going. I love Martinsville and Henry County and I’m going to be back a lot.”
Snyder takes aim at Gov. Ralph Northam’s policies and those his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking to return to the governor's office as the Democratic nominee.
“We’ve had eight years of Northam and McAuliffe, and where are we?” Snyder asked. “We have businesses dying every single day.”
Snyder is a strong supporter of reopening the schools for students and teachers.
“Follow the data - the science - we need to have teachers in the classroom teaching our kids,” Snyder said. “There is very little risk in doing this, but what is a risk is having a generation of kids falling behind all across Virginia and especially in Martinsville and Henry County.
“We have teen suicides on the rise in a major way and drug and alcohol abuse just because of the mental implications.”
Snyder says parents have been put in an impossible situation of trying to work remotely while “hovering over their kids doing eight hours a day.” He described today’s pandemic parents as having to be “educator and chief.”
Snyder joins six other candidates seeking the GOP nomination, Amanda Chase, Kirk Cox, Merle Rutledge, Kurt Santini, Glenn Youngkin and Sergio de la Pena, in a process that will occur at a party-run convention on May 1.
The Democrats will choose from among five Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Foy, McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan in a primary on June 8.
Princess Blanding is also running as an independent.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.