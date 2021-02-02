ELECTION 2021: Co-founder of Virginia 30 Day Fund announces Republican bid for governor.

Snyder grew his business in Arlington but now lives in Charlottesville. He says he relates to the people in Martinsville and Henry County very well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I grew up in a rural part of Pennsylvania. It’s about as rural as you can get,” he said. “There are wonderful people in Martinsville and Henry County, and I’m really sick and tired of the way things are going. I love Martinsville and Henry County and I’m going to be back a lot.”

Snyder takes aim at Gov. Ralph Northam’s policies and those his predecessor, Terry McAuliffe, who is seeking to return to the governor's office as the Democratic nominee.

“We’ve had eight years of Northam and McAuliffe, and where are we?” Snyder asked. “We have businesses dying every single day.”

Snyder is a strong supporter of reopening the schools for students and teachers.

“Follow the data - the science - we need to have teachers in the classroom teaching our kids,” Snyder said. “There is very little risk in doing this, but what is a risk is having a generation of kids falling behind all across Virginia and especially in Martinsville and Henry County.

“We have teen suicides on the rise in a major way and drug and alcohol abuse just because of the mental implications.”