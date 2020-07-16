ELECTION 2021: Democrat McClellan picks up endorsement of Martinsville attorney in her bid for governor

State Senator Jennifer Leigh McClellan (D-Richmond) on Wednesday added former House Minority Leader Ward Armstrong of Martinsville to her growing list of endorsements in her bid for governor.
“I served with Jen for many years - nearly a decade,” Armstrong said. “I know her well personally, I know her character, and most importantly I know her ability.”
McClellan, 47, served as a member of the House of Delegates for 11 years and has been a state senator since 2017. Armstrong was a member of the House for 20 years and served as its minority leader from 2007 to 2011.
“Virginia is at a critical crossroads coming out of a historic pandemic that includes a reckoning with racial inequity as well as a loss of faith in government’s ability to solve problems to the economic crisis and health crisis, and I have a record of focusing on making government a force for positive change that solves people’s problems and the first step in that is listening and showing up and including all relevant voices at the table for those solutions,” McClellan said. “I’ve done that as a legislator, I’ve done that as a community leader and party leader and that is the type of governor that I will be, not just focused on policies that will help us recover from this crisis, but making government truly constituent services oriented.”
McClellan joins Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy as declared Democrats running for the governor’s office. State Senator Amanda Chase, who represents Virginia’s 11th Senate district, is the only declared Republican.
“There’s no shortage of political speeches in the General Assembly. … But there were some individuals who, when they stood up to speak, everybody listened,” Armstrong said. “Jen McClellan was one of those.”
Armstrong was one of 14 new endorsements announced for McClellan on Wednesday that included four sitting members of the legislature, along with other elected officials and community leaders from across the state.
“She’ll be an excellent governor,” Armstrong said. “I’m looking forward to gender diversity - to have the first female governor of the commonwealth, and I believe she’s the right person at the right time to take this state forward out of the pandemic, out of the social and racial unrest and to bring us into the next decade with very quality leadership.”
McClellan considers the timing of her bid for the governorship as providing a unique opportunity.
“First of all we have to rebuild our economy and our health care and economic safety net, but we need to do it in a way that addresses the systemic inequity that cuts across all our systems,” she said. “I think when you’re rebuilding something you have the ability to re-imagine it, because if we just go back to where we were on March 12, that’s not good enough.
“Our economy was not working for everyone in every part of the state, and we need to be sure that we’re not losing any part of Virginia or leaving any Virginian behind."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.