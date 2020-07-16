ELECTION 2021: Democrat McClellan picks up endorsement of Martinsville attorney in her bid for governor

“There’s no shortage of political speeches in the General Assembly. … But there were some individuals who, when they stood up to speak, everybody listened,” Armstrong said. “Jen McClellan was one of those.”

Armstrong was one of 14 new endorsements announced for McClellan on Wednesday that included four sitting members of the legislature, along with other elected officials and community leaders from across the state.

“She’ll be an excellent governor,” Armstrong said. “I’m looking forward to gender diversity - to have the first female governor of the commonwealth, and I believe she’s the right person at the right time to take this state forward out of the pandemic, out of the social and racial unrest and to bring us into the next decade with very quality leadership.”

McClellan considers the timing of her bid for the governorship as providing a unique opportunity.

“First of all we have to rebuild our economy and our health care and economic safety net, but we need to do it in a way that addresses the systemic inequity that cuts across all our systems,” she said. “I think when you’re rebuilding something you have the ability to re-imagine it, because if we just go back to where we were on March 12, that’s not good enough.

“Our economy was not working for everyone in every part of the state, and we need to be sure that we’re not losing any part of Virginia or leaving any Virginian behind."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

