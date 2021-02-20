ELECTION 2021: Rasoul campaigns in Martinsville: 'I'm the only candidate running from the western half of the state'

State Del. Sam Rasoul (D-Roanoke) is one of eight candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, but no one is close to the $650,000 he already has raised.
Rasoul officially announced his candidacy on Friday, one of eight Democrats who want the job, and then began his campaign Saturday morning in Martinsville meeting with a small group of leaders in what was dubbed as a listening session.
“Del. Sam Rasoul represents part of the city of Roanoke, and as lieutenant governor he will represent everyone,” Martinsville Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said as she introduced Rasoul to the group. “I’m excited to support Sam.”
Rasoul listened and responded to the six people who attended as the conversation moved around the room.
“I’m with Performance276, the former Crossfit, and we are a minority-owned business,” LaDonna Hairston said. “I’m finding that some businesses are more successful when they are in the majority or spearheaded by someone who is.
“We had a hard time getting established.”
Rasoul said that, although Hairston’s comment was personal to her, it was a common complaint that he hears across the commonwealth.
“Being from the Roanoke Valley, what I find as I go across Virginia is there are big pockets of people who don’t think they’ve been treated equitably and fairly,” Rasoul said. “What I’m out to prove is that there is a common thread between Main Street businesses, and we need to build a coalition. We have to band together.
“My vision is to be that glue to make sure these voices are being heard.”
Former Iriswood District Supervisor Paula Burnette asked how Rasoul intended to be that “glue” as a lieutenant governor.
“I’m in the House of Delegates, and I’m the only candidate running for a statewide office that is from the western-half of the state,” Rasoul said. “People in this area tell me they are forgotten, and we need someone to represent our geographic area.
“We all need to be lifted up collectively.”
Martinsville Council member Chad Martin described his major issues for the area as being unemployment, underemployment and poverty.
“We only get what trickles down from Richmond, while people have to work five jobs to feed their families,” Martin said. “I met a lady in Danville who has to choose between paying for her medication or food.”
Rasoul said he related with Martin’s concerns because the 11th District that he represents is “Roanoke city with the richest parts cut out.”
“My district is a pretty high-need area, and as someone who grew up on free lunch [at school] … when you see it, it’s one thing, but when you taste it, it’s something different,” Rasoul said.
The gathering was scheduled to be held at the offices of the First United Methodist Church Ministry Center but had to be moved because the parking lot was full with people in cars waiting in line for the drive-thru food bank there.
Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty opened her doors for the meeting at 311 E. Church Street.
“I think it’s important to recognize that we need to build relationships because we are so relationship based,” Petty said.
Rasoul collectively described his motivation as based in “truth, love and grit.”
“It’s all relationship based,” he said. “You are speaking my language.”
Martinsville attorney and former mayor Kimble Reynolds made his support for Rasoul clear.
“I think you are uniquely qualified for this position, and I appreciate your work in the Black caucus,” Reynolds said. “We’re looking for you to be lieutenant governor and then governor.”
Rasoul called those in attendance “bright stars.”
“We need hundreds if not thousands of people like you and in particular from this region,” Rasoul said. “We have to show them we are a coalition and a force.”
Ben Gravely, a self-described semiretired educator for Henry County schools, said he would like to see funding for local programs that address the teacher shortage in the state.
“I would love to see additional funding for a school district that wanted to grow their own teachers,” Gravely said. “Track the kids education, provided the necessary skills, focus on the college we want to send them, bring them back to intern and hire them when they graduate.”
Rasoul agreed with Gravely and also suggested there was much work to be done to address the lack of broadband in rural areas and begins by considering internet connectivity as both essential and affordable.
Rasoul gave each person his personal cellphone number and invited them all to call him if they wanted to talk more or have him address other concerns.
“You are such strong advocates here in Martinsville - strong voices,” Rasoul said. “I will continue to work for you as a delegate and then next at lieutenant governor."
