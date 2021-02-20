ELECTION 2021: Rasoul campaigns in Martinsville: 'I'm the only candidate running from the western half of the state'

“Being from the Roanoke Valley, what I find as I go across Virginia is there are big pockets of people who don’t think they’ve been treated equitably and fairly,” Rasoul said. “What I’m out to prove is that there is a common thread between Main Street businesses, and we need to build a coalition. We have to band together.

“My vision is to be that glue to make sure these voices are being heard.”

Former Iriswood District Supervisor Paula Burnette asked how Rasoul intended to be that “glue” as a lieutenant governor.

“I’m in the House of Delegates, and I’m the only candidate running for a statewide office that is from the western-half of the state,” Rasoul said. “People in this area tell me they are forgotten, and we need someone to represent our geographic area.

“We all need to be lifted up collectively.”

Martinsville Council member Chad Martin described his major issues for the area as being unemployment, underemployment and poverty.

“We only get what trickles down from Richmond, while people have to work five jobs to feed their families,” Martin said. “I met a lady in Danville who has to choose between paying for her medication or food.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}