Election Day at the polls

The same holds true for Commissioner Ruth Easley, City Treasurer Cindy Dickerson and Sheriff Steve Draper, who found themselves without opposition in an election where they all will likely find themselves the last constitutional officers Martinsville will ever have.

Jeffrey and Anthonette Dillard voted at the Virginia Museum of Natural History and with their "I voted" stickers displayed they were headed back home.

"I feel very confident in the way the elections are going to go," Jeffrey Dillard said.

At the Galilean House of Worship in Axton, candidate for Iriswood District representative on the Henry County Board of Supervisors Eric Bowling was busy greeting voters as they made their way inside.

"I've been here since they polls opened at 6 a.m. and left for a little bit to eat lunch, and it's been busy all day here," said Bowling. "I think the turnout has been pretty good."

Iriswood District School Board Member Ben Gravely, who is running unopposed, also was campaigning at the Galilean House of Worship.

"I think my chances are pretty good," said Gravely laughing when asked if he thought he was going to be re-elected.