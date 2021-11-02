Election Day at the polls

Reports were consistent across Martinsville and Henry County on Election Day: Voting had been brisk throughout the morning hours and through the lunch hour among precincts with locally contested races and those where only statewide races were being decided.
Norma Payne had already voted, but she took the time to drive her friend, Linda Koger, to her precinct at Martinsville Middle School.
"I've already voted, but I'm making sure Linda got to vote too," said Payne.
Koger, sitting on the passenger side, had just shown one of the poll workers her identification and was waiting for her ballot so she could cast her vote outside in the curbside voting area.
Inside Martinsville Middle School, Reginia Spencer manned the welcoming table, giving directions to voters as they passed by.
"It's been busy all day," said Spencer. I was here when we opened at 6 a.m. and I'll be here until we close at 7 p.m."
Martinsville Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Hall, who is running unopposed, greeted voters as they walked toward the entrance.
"This has been a different election," said Hall. "Reversion has had an effect on it."
Hall's office will be abolished on the date Martinsville reverts from an independent city to a town within Henry County, a process that would leave Hall without a job well before his new term ends.
The same holds true for Commissioner Ruth Easley, City Treasurer Cindy Dickerson and Sheriff Steve Draper, who found themselves without opposition in an election where they all will likely find themselves the last constitutional officers Martinsville will ever have.
Jeffrey and Anthonette Dillard voted at the Virginia Museum of Natural History and with their "I voted" stickers displayed they were headed back home.
"I feel very confident in the way the elections are going to go," Jeffrey Dillard said.
At the Galilean House of Worship in Axton, candidate for Iriswood District representative on the Henry County Board of Supervisors Eric Bowling was busy greeting voters as they made their way inside.
"I've been here since they polls opened at 6 a.m. and left for a little bit to eat lunch, and it's been busy all day here," said Bowling. "I think the turnout has been pretty good."
Iriswood District School Board Member Ben Gravely, who is running unopposed, also was campaigning at the Galilean House of Worship.
"I think my chances are pretty good," said Gravely laughing when asked if he thought he was going to be re-elected.
Gravely said he had saved money on campaign signs this election without an opponent, but still felt it was important to show his constituents that he didn't take his elected position for granted and enjoyed participating in the process.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.