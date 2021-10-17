Elizabeth Durden: Candidate for Henry County School Board

Although Elizabeth Durden has never run for public office and considers herself remote to the world of politics, she says she saw a void within the Henry County Public Schools system and vowed she could be the one to fill it.

"I don't like the term 'politician,' Durden said. "I'm just a concerned parent ... It began with issues I addressed on an individual level between me and the schools and then I began to ask, 'What about other parents and their concerns?'"

Durden is a native of Maine and at the age of 18, found herself in the Army working on helicopters.

"My husband was also in the Army, and he is medically retired," Durden said. "We were in Alaska at the end of the Army, and my husband had family in Florida and his grandma lived in Stuart, so we decided to split the difference and ended up in Henry County."

Durden has two children in Henry County schools, has lived in Henry County since 2014, worked in the finance department for Henry County Public Schools for a few years and is now employed in the finance department for a company in Bassett.

"I have a bachelor's in accounting and a master's in human resources," said Durden. "I have a middle-schooler and a high-schooler, and I want to be a voice for the parents."

