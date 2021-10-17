Elizabeth Durden: Candidate for Henry County School Board

Although Elizabeth Durden has never run for public office and considers herself remote to the world of politics, she says she saw a void within the Henry County Public Schools system and vowed she could be the one to fill it.
"I don't like the term 'politician,' Durden said. "I'm just a concerned parent ... It began with issues I addressed on an individual level between me and the schools and then I began to ask, 'What about other parents and their concerns?'"
Durden is a native of Maine and at the age of 18, found herself in the Army working on helicopters.
"My husband was also in the Army, and he is medically retired," Durden said. "We were in Alaska at the end of the Army, and my husband had family in Florida and his grandma lived in Stuart, so we decided to split the difference and ended up in Henry County."
Durden has two children in Henry County schools, has lived in Henry County since 2014, worked in the finance department for Henry County Public Schools for a few years and is now employed in the finance department for a company in Bassett.
"I have a bachelor's in accounting and a master's in human resources," said Durden. "I have a middle-schooler and a high-schooler, and I want to be a voice for the parents."
Durden is one of two candidates seeking the Collinsville District seat on the Henry County School Board being vacated by Merris Stambaugh in the general election next month.
"When students went back to school in the spring, they didn't have drinking water unless they brought a water bottle," said Durden. "They installed the new touchless fountains, but didn't provide any cups. It may sound silly, but it's a basic need and when I complained they said, 'We can give your daughter a water bottle,' but I thought, 'What about the other kids?'"
Durden said she encountered other issues too, but all of them seemed to result from a fundamental lack of communication.
"My biggest concern is increased parental involvement and communication," Durden said. "It's hard to get parents involved and to create that environment without repercussion."
As a result of the pandemic, Durden said, keeping children in school and recovering from learning loss added to the mental health issues that have arisen, and overworked teachers trying to solve them makes the whole process more difficult.
The resulting effect of Martinsville's reversion from a city to a town causing the Martinsville City Public Schools system to be absorbed by Henry County will only exacerbate the problems.
"I really want to be adamant that so much of reversion is not about schools and it's disheartening that the school boards don't have much of a voice," Durden said. "Right now a lot is still unknown, but the school board members will need to fight and focus for what's best for the students."
