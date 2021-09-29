Former Dry Bridge Colored School to receive commemorative marker

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will unveil a commemorative historic marker Saturday at a building in Martinsville that has gained national recognition.

The former Dry Bridge School at 1005 Jordan St. opened "in 1928 after the School Improvement League, an organization of African Americans living east of Martinsville, campaigned under the leadership of the Rev. W. F. Geter to replace the original Dry Bridge Colored School," the resolution states.

Martinsville City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Eric Monday read aloud at a regular Martinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night that resolution honoring the former school building that is steeped in history.

Funding for the school's construction came from the local African American community and the Julius Rosenwald Fund, which helped build more than 5,000 schools for Black children in the South.

The Rosenwald School project was a partnership between Julius Rosenwald, a Jewish-American clothier who became part-owner and president of Sears, Roebuck and Co., and the African-American leader, educator, and philanthropist Booker T. Washington, who was born at Hale's Ford in Franklin County and became the president of the Tuskegee Institute, a private, historically Black land-grant university in Alabama.

