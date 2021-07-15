Formerly worthless property to become site of new church near Fieldale

It’s not many times members of any planning commission finds themselves part of the process of turning a former sewer lagoon into a place of worship, but that’s exactly what happened with the Henry County Planning Commission at a regular meeting Wednesday night.

“This property here on the tax records, I don’t want to say is worthless, but it’s about as close as you can get,” said Lee Clark, director of planning, zoning, and inspections. “This [property] was taken out of service as a sewage lagoon for the houses above it when those houses were put on public sewer.”

T.R.A.S.H. Ministry holds services in Collinsville, but the church's leaders want to buy the land in the 100 block on the northwest side of Clyde Prillaman Street and build a new church.

“The use will work. They will build a church, and the area at the lagoon will be used for parking,” Clark said.

The matter came before the commission because the lagoon is zoned for limited industrial (I-2) which doesn’t allow for the construction of a church, so the request was made to have the property rezoned to agricultural (A-1).

“I just want to sell it,” said Scott Prillaman of Prillaman & Meadors, the owner of the property.