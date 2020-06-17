Government offices in Martinsville, Henry County closed Friday for Juneteenth
Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed earlier this week that Friday would be a statewide holiday to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Freedom Day, commemorating the day in 1865 when the end of slavery was announced in Texas.

To note:

  • Statewide offices -- such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, the county health departments, social services and others -- will be closed.
  • Henry County officials announced that all county administrative offices and the Public Service Authority will be closed. Convenience Centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open.
  • The city of Martinsville announced that the Martinsville Municipal Building will be closed and that garbage pickup will occur.
  • Essential law enforcement and fire personnel will be on duty.
  • Patrick County government had posted no note on its website or sent an any announcement.
  • This closure does not affect federal offices, including post offices, or banks.
