Government offices in Martinsville, Henry County closed today for Juneteenth

Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed earlier this week that today is a statewide holiday to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as Jubilee Day or Freedom Day, commemorating the day in 1865 when the end of slavery was announced in Texas.
To note:
Statewide offices — such as the Department of Motor Vehicles, the county health departments, social services and others — will be closed.
Henry County officials announced that all county administrative offices and the Public Service Authority will be closed. Convenience Centers for garbage disposal and recycling will be open.
The city of Martinsville announced that the Martinsville Municipal Building will be closed and that garbage pickup will occur.
Essential law enforcement and fire personnel will be on duty.
Patrick County government had posted no note on its website or sent an any announcement.
The Blue Ridge Regional Library system will be closed.
This closure does not affect federal offices, including post offices, or banks.