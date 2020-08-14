Griffith: Southwest Virginia's huge gaps in connectivity need to be narrowed

Henry and Patrick counties are both served by Appalachian Power.

"We are also hoping to make a decision on a second pilot in the fourth quarter," Witt said. "It takes a little time with the regulatory process, but we hope to fast-track and ramp it up."

Witt said internet service with Appalachian Power will be "feature-proof and a little more expensive" but will provide exactly what their customers have told them that they need.

Griffith said the government should be providing more money to make broadband accessible more quickly.

"I'm a conservative, and it hurts me, but we need it today," Griffith said. "If money was appropriated today, it would be two years [before new service could be provided]."

There is another solution on the horizon that not only would provide broadband to every business and household in the United States regardless of how rural they might be but become available as early as the end of next year or in early 2022.

"There are three companies right now - two are American and one is European - that plan on deploying low-orbit satellites," Griffith said. "This will provide direct access to broadband with higher speeds and at a reasonable cost - under $35 [per month] for a house and under $100 for a business.

"This is good news for the U.S. and our region."

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

