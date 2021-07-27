Hearings set for September on Martinsville's reversion

The only real sticking point with reversion between Martinsville and Henry County is not what it will be, but when it will start.
“We’ve signed the memorandum of understanding, and we’ve been exchanging documents, and while the settlement agreement is being reviewed by staff, it has not been completed,” Henry County Attorney George Lyle told the Henry County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday afternoon. “The plan is to have it submitted to the Commission on Local Governments in the early part of August.”
Lyle said hearings will be scheduled “somewhere in Martinsville or Henry County for Sept. 7, 8 and 9.
“The settlement agreement will be discussed, and the public can comment. The city and the county will present their positions supporting the reversion agreement and advocating for a date to implement it.”
Lyle said the county’s position will be that reversion cannot responsibly take place before July 1, 2023.
“The city wants a faster timeline, by July 1, 2022,” Lyle said. “We will both put on evidence and testimony with documents supporting our positions about the implementation day.”
Lyle said the reversion process is basically set through Oct. 15, but after that, the timeline is not so clear.
“Once we adopt the ordinance then it will be filed in circuit court, and that’s when they three-judge panel will be appointed. Then it’s their timeline and I suppose there will be another opportunity for each side to provide input,” Lyle said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Heard a report from Henry County Treasurer Scott Grindstaff that his office has collected more than 94% of the 2020 personal property taxes and over 95% of real estate taxes.
- Awarded $203,542 through the Virginia Fire Programs Fund to Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of a new fire truck.
- Appropriated $12,367 from miscellaneous refunds and revenues to cover expenses related to the hiring of a part-time clerical employee for the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Office.
- Welcomed Brandon Martin as Henry County’s new public information officer. Martin gave the board a brief update of his activity during his first month on the job. “It’s been a fantastic first month so far,” Martin said. “I want the citizens to know that I’m here as a resource for them.”
- Appropriated $36,430 from the contingency fund to cover the county’s share of the newly filled public information and community relations position. The amount has been matched by the Henry County PSA.
- Appropriated $495,000 in Land and Water Conservation funds from the state to purchase 56 acres of land adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex where, together with 60.8 acres of donated land by the Harvest Foundation, a new outdoor recreation space to be known as Riverview Park will be developed in the future. Henry County Administrator Tim Hall emphasized that the “County has no money in this.”
- Awarded a $300,000 contract to J.L. Culpepper & Company, Inc. to supply food for the Henry County Jail and the new Adult Detention Center.
- Awarded $800,000 for the housing of inmates until Henry County’s new Adult Detention Center opens on April 1. Sheriff Lane Perry submitted a report indicating that as of June 17 the Henry County Jail was responsible for 293 inmates, with 183 housed locally and the remainder housed regionally with the exception of one inmate under home electronic monitoring.
- Awarded $400,000 received from the Virginia Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program to the West Piedmont Planning District Commission to fund the providing of restaurant meals and fresh produce to low and moderate income families.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him
@billdwyatt.