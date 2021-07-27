Hearings set for September on Martinsville's reversion

The only real sticking point with reversion between Martinsville and Henry County is not what it will be, but when it will start.

“We’ve signed the memorandum of understanding, and we’ve been exchanging documents, and while the settlement agreement is being reviewed by staff, it has not been completed,” Henry County Attorney George Lyle told the Henry County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday afternoon. “The plan is to have it submitted to the Commission on Local Governments in the early part of August.”

Lyle said hearings will be scheduled “somewhere in Martinsville or Henry County for Sept. 7, 8 and 9.

“The settlement agreement will be discussed, and the public can comment. The city and the county will present their positions supporting the reversion agreement and advocating for a date to implement it.”

Lyle said the county’s position will be that reversion cannot responsibly take place before July 1, 2023.

“The city wants a faster timeline, by July 1, 2022,” Lyle said. “We will both put on evidence and testimony with documents supporting our positions about the implementation day.”