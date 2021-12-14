Henry County Administrator Tim Hall announces retirement

Tim Hall, county administrator and Public Service Authority (PSA) general manager, announced his intention to retire today during the Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Hall, who has served in those roles since August 2012, said that he will retire effective July 1, according to a press release.

“Working with the elected and appointed bodies, and with the wonderful employees in both organizations, is something I’ll always cherish," Hall said. "No locality anywhere has better people, and our county and PSA staff are second to none too.”

Hall began his career in Henry County and the PSA as a public information officer in December 1998, then served as the deputy county administrator/assistant general manager from March 2002 to August 2012. Before that, he had worked as a newspaper and radio reporter for 10 years and worked in the Henry County school system for nearly eight years as a public information officer, teacher and coach.

“Public service is an honor, but it’s also a 24/7 task,” Hall said. “My tank is close to empty right now. I have no idea what will come next for me, but after a little downtime I look forward to finding out.”