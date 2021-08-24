Henry County agrees to $60 million fiber broadband plan for all businesses and residents

Hall said Appalachian Power “will stick fiber on their poles and deliver service.”

Martinsville has been expanding its MiNet fiber network, but Henry County has been dependent upon slower cable internet through Comcast and even slower DSL internet by copper phone lines through CenturyLink.

DSL service does not reach to all parts of the county, even if there is a phone line, and Comcast does not provide service in the most remote areas of the county and only would do so if the customer requesting the service is willing to provide the cost of installation, which can run into many thousands of dollars.

“We’ve been needing this for quite some time,” Vice Chair Debra Buchanan said.

Hall also encouraged everyone to participate in an ongoing broadband survey of the area at mhcbroadbandsurvey.com.

Henry County Fair on schedule

Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said it was full speed ahead for the Henry County Fair, which is Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.