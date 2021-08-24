Henry County agrees to $60 million fiber broadband plan for all businesses and residents

The Henry County Board of Supervisors endorsed the county’s participation in a proposed $60 million project that will bring fiber broadband to businesses and residences throughout Henry County.
“As part of the local efforts to expand broadband in our area, staff is asking for the board’s support to work collaboratively with the West Piedmont Planning District Commission and the counties of Carroll, Patrick and Franklin to apply for a grant from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant program,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said at a regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“As part of the application, the applicant must identify a private vendor that could potentially install the infrastructure and deploy the services to the businesses and residents in the service areas.”
Hall said a planning group chose Appalachian Power to install and deploy the fiber and RiverStreet Networks, an internet service provider headquartered in Danbury, N.C., to provide the service.
Henry County Deputy Administrator Dale Wagoner said the county’s cost would be minimal.
“This is all state funds,” Wagoner said. “Somewhere between one and four million dollars would be our responsibility, but I’m meeting [U.S. Senator Mark] Warner this afternoon to try to leverage some federal funds, and recovery-plan money can also be used.”
Hall said Appalachian Power “will stick fiber on their poles and deliver service.”
Martinsville has been expanding its MiNet fiber network, but Henry County has been dependent upon slower cable internet through Comcast and even slower DSL internet by copper phone lines through CenturyLink.
DSL service does not reach to all parts of the county, even if there is a phone line, and Comcast does not provide service in the most remote areas of the county and only would do so if the customer requesting the service is willing to provide the cost of installation, which can run into many thousands of dollars.
“We’ve been needing this for quite some time,” Vice Chair Debra Buchanan said.
Hall also encouraged everyone to participate in an ongoing broadband survey of the area at mhcbroadbandsurvey.com.
Henry County Fair on schedule
Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams said it was full speed ahead for the Henry County Fair, which is Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway.
“We started two years ago, and now we’re five weeks away,” Adams said. “We’re well positioned for September 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway on the asphalt area outside Turn Four.”
Adams said ticket sales are underway, and the four-day event will include Josh Shilling and Mountain Heart and a fireworks show on Friday.
“We will have pizza, funnel cakes, chicken, burgers, cotton candy, frozen lemonade, hot dogs and candy apples,” Adams said. “We will have excellent rides, including about 20 state fair-quality rides.”
Adams said more than 500 different “things” will be judged in the competitive exhibits, including fresh fruits and vegetables to other agricultural products.
“We’ve sold out of sponsor slots,” he said.
The Martinsville Speedway also will be hosting the Valley Star Credit Union 300 race on the weekend of the fair, billed as the “richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model stock car race on the circuit.”
Qualifying will take place on Friday, and the race will be held under the lights on Saturday.
“We’re hoping for good weather and for COVID to stand down,” Hall said.
Also at the meeting, the board:
- Honored Information Services Director Steve Isom with a resolution recognizing his 42 years of service with Henry County. Isom will retire on Sept. 1. “It will be a change of routine,” said Isom. “It’s been quite an experience, I’ve learned a lot and I thank you all for the opportunity.”
- Heard from Treasurer Scott Grindstaff a report that, as of July 30, more than 94% of personal property taxes and more than 95% of real estate taxes for 2020 have been collected.
- Approved opening a public-comment period for the next 30 days as required for the Henry County Sheriff’s Department to be compliant with a $16,743 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to help pay for overtime for increased law enforcement. Anyone wishing to comment should contact Lt. Colonel Steve Eanes at the sheriff’s office.
- Awarded a contract totaling $238,285 to Bassett Office Supply to provide various furniture and fixtures at the new Adult Detention Center. Bassett Office Supply was also the lowest bidder.
- Appropriated $8,000 from State Asset Forfeiture funds to cover the cost of travel expenses by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.
- Awarded a contract totaling $199,985 to Paul R. Shively, Inc. for the demolition and removal of 13 duplex structures in the Villa Heights community that have been declared as drug blight.
- At the previous Board of Supervisors meeting from closed session the board re-appointed Mike Ward to a 1-year term on the Roanoke River Basin Association and approved a resolution authorizing a memorandum of understanding of the Virginia Abatement Fund and Settlement Allocation.
