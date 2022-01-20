Henry County approves resolution in support of bills that would put reversion to a vote

Let the people decide.

That was the message of the Henry County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday when they voted unanimously in a special called meeting to approve a resolution in support of companion bills filed in this year's Virginia General Assembly that would require the matter of Martinsville reverting from a city to a town to be decided by Martinsville voters.

Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) prefiled Senate Bill No. 85 on Jan. 5 and Del. Danny Marshall (R-Danville) prefiled House Bill No. 173 on Jan. 10 at the urgings of their constituencies, said Board Chair Jim Adams in a letter to Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson.

In that letter, delivered last week, Adams invited City Council to join the Board in offering a joint resolution in favor of the legislation, but Lawson told the Bulletin she considered the invitation disingenuous.

"Let's not pretend this is an olive branch kindly delivered by a county deputy in a staged photo-op," Lawson told the Bulletin after receiving the letter. "It's a baseball bat, and the County is trying to use it to kill reversion, pure and simple."

So the county Board of Supervisors took the bat and stepped up to the plate without the City's participation.

"We became aware of two pieces of legislation that had been filed," said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall at the Wednesday meeting. "They could be heard in committee as early as tomorrow [Thursday]. Should you decide to pass this resolution we will convey this to our legislators tonight, and they will have it tomorrow."

The resolution amends the County's prior Legislative Agenda adopted on Oct. 26, and added its support for SB 85 and HB 173 "which is in the best interests of the residents of the City and County and advances the Commission on Local Government's recommendation for greater public engagement in the reversion process, and shall indicate such support by sending a copy ... to the appropriate officials with the Virginia General Assembly," the resolution states.

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan proposed a motion approving the resolution, and Reed Creek District Supervisor Tommy Slaughter and Ridgeway District Supervisor Ryan Zehr seconded the motion at the same time.

Adams called for the vote, and all members of the Board voted in favor of the motion, and the meeting was abruptly adjourned.

Both bills provide for a special election relating to the transition of a city to town status; specifically, the City of Martinsville would be required to give voters the opportunity to vote on reversion prior to an order granting town status.

"The ballot shall contain the following question: Shall the City of Martinsville become a town?" the bills states. "If it appears by the report certified by the secretary of the electoral board that a majority of the qualified voters of the city are in favor of the transition from city to town status, the special court shall enter the order granting town status."

The wording of both bills puts Martinsville at an unfair, advantage according to City Attorney Eric Monday.

"Nearly every referendum or election of which we are aware requires a majority of those actually choosing to vote," said Monday. "This makes sense, because to require a majority of qualified voters would create a bar that is nearly impossible to overcome. For instance, under this proposed referendum law, in the 2012 election, one of our highest turnouts ever, over 70%, Barak Obama, who won 61% of the votes cast, still would not have won, because that wasn't a majority of the total voters in the City, like this bill requires.

"This last-minute referendum law is designed to prevent reversion, so it is certainly no wonder Henry County wants it."

Monday noted that Clifton Forge had a referendum requirement as part of its Voluntary Settlement agreement, but it only required a simple majority of the votes.

"That reversion vote passed," Monday said.

Martinsville's reversion process began just over two years ago and, Monday said, laws in place for almost 40 years have been followed.

"It is not right to change the rules now, literally in the fourth quarter," said Monday. "Reversion would probably already be completed if we, unfortunately, had not wasted two years begging Henry County to talk to us and then trusting that they were negotiating with us in good faith."

Virginia Municipal League (VML) Communications Director Robert Bullington said by email that the bills by Marshall and Stanley threaten Virginia's "statutory mechanism and process, approved by the General Assembly, to complete the reversion of a city to a town."

Bullington pointed out three issues VML had with the bills: They "interfered with the statutory process that both Martinsville and Henry County agreed to," they "set a dangerous precedent by adding a new hurdle, requiring a special election asking if a city shall become a town," and they "require that a majority of all qualified voters agree to the reversion, not just a majority of the people who choose to vote."

Marshall's bill was assigned to the Committee on Counties, Cities and Towns on Tuesday, and Stanley's bill was referred to the Committee on Privileges and Elections with a scheduled date to meet on Tuesday in Senate Room 3 of The Capitol, 15 minutes after adjournment of the day's regular session.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

